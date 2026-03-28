A Stanford student has told US lawmakers she was 'personally targeted' by suspected Chinese Communist Party agents, claiming she faced online manipulation, intimidation calls, and warnings that her family was under surveillance. Her testimony, delivered before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, has intensified scrutiny of foreign interference in higher education and prompted questions about how universities respond when students report suspected espionage.

The FBI privately informed the student of concerns about surveillance activity linked to China, though the bureau has not made any public statement on the specifics of the case.

A Stanford student testified that she was targeted by a Chinese spy — and the FBI confirmed to her that she and her family were being surveilled by China.



Elsa Johnson said a man who called himself Charles Chen reached out to her on Instagram during her Freshman year. The FBI… pic.twitter.com/EeOQeTF2Fv — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 27, 2026

How the Approach Began

Elsa Johnson, a Stanford student and junior specialising in East Asia studies, said the ordeal began during her freshman year while conducting research on Chinese industry and military strategy. A man identifying himself as 'Charles Chen' contacted her via Instagram, offering what appeared to be academic opportunities, including a paid trip to China. The interaction quickly shifted: Johnson said he pressured her for personal information and later asked her to delete screenshots of their conversations. 'I do not know how he knew I had these screenshots,' she told lawmakers.

CBS News reported that the FBI later informed her that the individual had no affiliation with Stanford and was likely connected to China's Ministry of State Security.

What the FBI Told Johnson

Johnson said federal authorities informed her that she was being physically monitored on campus and that her family was also under surveillance. 'This fall, the FBI informed me that I am being physically monitored... and that my family is also being watched,' she testified. While the FBI has not publicly commented on the specifics of the case, the information relayed to Johnson underscores broader concerns about 'transnational repression' — a tactic where governments allegedly target individuals beyond their own borders.

Intimidation and Escalating Pressure

Johnson described a pattern of harassment that extended beyond digital contact. She reported receiving repeated phone calls in which callers switched to Mandarin and, in at least one instance, referenced her mother, an escalation she interpreted as a direct threat. 'I began receiving intimidation calls... the caller referenced my mother,' she said. She also said she received scam emails urging her to stop her reporting on the issue, and claimed that at least 10 female students had been approached in similar ways since 2020.

Criticism of Institutional Response

Beyond the alleged surveillance, Johnson raised concerns about Stanford's response. She criticised the university for being 'very reluctant to engage' when she first reported the situation, saying she lacked guidance while navigating what she described as a foreign intelligence threat. 'I was a freshman navigating a foreign intelligence operation with no institutional support,' she told the committee, adding that there were no clear reporting mechanisms available at the time.

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Stanford has since disputed aspects of that characterisation. In a statement cited by multiple outlets, the university said it 'takes any allegations of undue foreign influence seriously' and confirmed it had contacted the FBI when concerns were first raised.

A Wider Pattern of Campus Espionage Concerns

Johnson's testimony forms part of a broader congressional inquiry into foreign influence in American universities. Lawmakers have increasingly warned that academic institutions may be vulnerable to espionage efforts, particularly in fields linked to technology, defence, and geopolitics, and her account has been cited as an example of how individual researchers can become targets. As investigations and political debates continue, her testimony raises pressing questions about how universities and law enforcement agencies can better protect students — questions that, for Johnson, are no longer abstract. 'There's a shame and a guilt that comes with it,' she said, describing how long it took to fully understand what had happened to her.