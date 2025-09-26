Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government is preparing to launch a mandatory digital identity scheme known as the 'Brit Card'. It would require all UK adults to verify their identity through a centralised digital credential.

The scheme is presented as a way to curb illegal immigration, reduce fraud in housing and benefits, and cut activity in the black economy. Ministers argue it could also simplify checks for employers and landlords while closing loopholes that allow undocumented work.

Yet critics warn the plan could reshape everyday life in Britain. They say it risks undermining privacy, expanding surveillance, and eroding long-standing civil liberties. With legislation still to be introduced, the proposal is already facing significant opposition.

How the Brit Card Would Work

The proposed digital ID would be issued free of charge to UK citizens, legal migrant residents, visa holders, and those with settled or indefinite leave to remain. According to ITVX, it would be available through a smartphone app.

Employers and landlords would be required to check it before offering jobs or accommodation. The system would connect to a central government database to verify a person's right to work or rent. Ministers say this could streamline verification, cut fraud, and deter illegal migration.

Why Critics Object

Civil liberties groups such as Big Brother Watch and Liberty argue the policy risks creating a 'papers please' culture. They warn it could marginalise those without smartphones, those experiencing homelessness, or anyone with incomplete documentation, The Independent reported.

Privacy advocates also highlight the dangers of centralising sensitive personal data in one system. They say breaches, hacking, or expanded use of the database could lead to what they describe as 'surveillance creep', where IDs become required for purposes beyond their original scope.

Political Divide and Public Reaction

Within government, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has backed the proposals, while Labour-aligned think tank Labour Together has also voiced support. Starmer and senior ministers argue the scheme is part of tackling so-called pull factors that attract illegal migration, according to the Financial Times.

Opposition is coming from across the political spectrum. Former Conservative minister Sir David Davis called the plan 'profoundly dangerous to the rights of British people', The Guardian reported. Reform UK's Nigel Farage has described it as state overreach, while the Liberal Democrats insist further parliamentary debate is needed.

Public resistance is also growing. A petition opposing mandatory digital ID has gathered more than 110,000 signatures, with signatories citing mistrust of government data handling and fears that identity checks could become a barrier to daily life.

🚨 We've just written to Keir Starmer urging him to ABANDON any plans for a mandatory digital ID



A digital ID would make us all reliant on a digital pass to go about our daily lives, eroding our rights and freedoms.



We're saying no to digital ID & a checkpoint Britain. Read our… pic.twitter.com/X4m7vwAwcL — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) September 24, 2025

I am firmly opposed to @Keir_Starmer’s digital ID cards.



It will make no difference to illegal immigration, but it will be used to control and penalise the rest of us.



The state should never have this much power. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) September 25, 2025

Risks and Challenges Ahead

Experts warn that centralised databases are prime targets for cyberattacks. If digital IDs were compromised, the fallout could include identity theft and large-scale data exposure.

Digital exclusion remains a concern. Older people, low-income groups, and those with disabilities may struggle if essential services depend on smartphone apps or internet access. Critics also note that once such a system exists, its use could easily expand into areas such as contracts, services, or even voting, raising legal and ethical questions about freedom of movement and the presumption of innocence.

Comment

Uncertain Future

The Brit Card represents one of the most significant shifts in UK identity policy in decades. Supporters frame it as a tool to improve security and reduce illegal work, while opponents see it as a risk to privacy and civil liberties.

Its future now rests on parliamentary debate, potential legal challenges, and whether ministers can overcome public scepticism. Even if legislation advances, much will depend on how convincingly the government can address concerns over security, inclusion, and trust.