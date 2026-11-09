Sex workers and adult content creators have raised concerns about losing their livelihoods following the introduction of controversial pornography restrictions in the UK, warning that unclear legal definitions could put consensual sexual content at risk of criminalisation.

The new provisions under the Crime and Policing Act 2026 came into force on Friday, 6 November, making it a criminal offence in England and Wales to possess or publish pornographic images that explicitly and realistically depict strangulation or suffocation.

The provisions also cover certain sexual acts involving relatives or people pretending to be related, and adults portraying sexual activity involving someone who appears to be under 16.

The legislation also covers realistic depictions created using artificial intelligence, provided they meet the legal criteria. The Government says the measures are intended to prevent pornography from normalising violence against women and girls, as well as behaviour associated with child sexual abuse.

However, adult performers and industry representatives have criticised the legislation's wording, describing it as excessively broad. Alexandra Snow, an adult content creator and educator, told WIRED: 'The problem is always how broad [the legislation] is. And we won't know how they're going to interpret it until they start making people's lives hell.'

UK obscenity lawyer Myles Jackman also questioned the potential implications for freedom of expression, saying the legislation could become 'one of the greatest acts of suppression of free speech in global history'.

Creators Fear Mass Removals and Financial Losses

The controversy intensified as adult entertainment platforms began reviewing their libraries ahead of the restrictions. Some creators have reported losing access to substantial portions of their existing work, even when they believe the material does not violate the new rules.

UK-based creator Sophia Truee told 404 Media that Clips4Sale restricted 392 of her 506 videos from UK viewers, representing more than 75 per cent of her library. The platform reportedly flagged the material for editing without specifying precisely what needed to be changed.

Truee said the scale of the removals had caught creators off guard, adding: 'It's a huge blow to this area of the industry, and I can only hope things will be communicated soon.'

She also warned that the timing could make the financial consequences particularly difficult, with Black Friday traditionally an important sales period for adult content creators.

Other platforms, including LoyalFans and JustForFans, have also introduced restrictions and content-review procedures.

What the New Law Means for Consumers and Performers

The restrictions also affect consumers, making possession of prohibited material a criminal offence, including images stored on phones, computers or cloud accounts.

Possession can carry up to two years in prison for material depicting strangulation, suffocation or certain incest-related acts, rising to three years for images portraying sexual activity involving someone under 16. Publishing prohibited content carries a maximum five-year sentence.

Legal defences include a legitimate reason for possession, direct participation in the activity depicted under specific conditions, and receiving unsolicited material that is not retained for an unreasonable period.

The Government insists the measures target harmful content rather than consensual sexual expression. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said, '[These] laws aren't about policing people's sexual freedom, they're about cracking down on content that normalizes violence against women, encourages unlawful behavior, and can cause real-world harm.'

However, uncertainty over how authorities and platforms will interpret the rules continues to leave creators concerned about their livelihoods.