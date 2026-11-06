Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault after a closely watched trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. The verdict was delivered on 5 November 2026, after jurors spent two days deliberating on the charges against the comedian and actor.

The 51-year-old denied all allegations throughout the proceedings. The convictions mark a significant development in a case that has attracted widespread public attention since allegations against him first emerged in 2023.

Which Charges Did the Jury Find Brand Guilty Of?

Brand faced seven charges in total. According to reports, jurors found him guilty of four offences: one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Among the charges on which he was acquitted were a rape allegation linked to the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth and an allegation linked to MTV's London offices in 2001.

The rape conviction relates to an incident in 2009 involving a woman who, according to court reports, had met Brand at one of his live performances. The offences resulting in convictions related to incidents that took place between 2004 and 2009.

Will Russell Brand Go to Prison?

Following the verdict, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan told Brand that 'a custodial sentence of some length will result'. Brand was remanded in custody, and is due to be sentenced on Monday, 9 November. His wife, Laura Gallacher, left court with a security guard after the verdict.

Questions have since focused on the potential sentence he may receive. Under UK law, rape carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, while sexual assault carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment. The sentence imposed in Brand's case will be determined by the court after considering the circumstances of the offences and any relevant sentencing guidelines.

How a 2023 Investigation Led to Brand's Trial

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation in September 2023, following reporting by Channel 4's Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times. The 2023 allegations also prompted internal reviews at the BBC, Channel 4 and Banijay.

The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorised charges in April 2025. Brand pleaded not guilty the following month and consistently denied wrongdoing throughout the criminal proceedings.

Following the verdict, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said Brand had used his fame, status and influence to exploit women.

Why the Russell Brand Verdict Is Trending Worldwide

Brand built his name through his work in British comedy, his tenure on BBC Radio 2 and appearances in Hollywood films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall. In recent years, he has also attracted millions of online followers through commentary on political and cultural issues.

His fame in entertainment and online media contributed to the widespread interest in the verdict. It also revives a wider debate about power, celebrity and how long it can take for women to be heard.

Attention is now focused on Southwark Crown Court, where Brand is due to be sentenced. The length of any custodial sentence, any appeal proceedings and further responses from those involved are likely to remain the focus of reporting in the coming days. Further details are expected following the sentencing hearing.