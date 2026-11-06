Employers across the UK could be required to publish salary information in job advertisements under legislation planned by Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The proposal is intended to give applicants a clearer idea of what a vacancy pays before they spend time applying or enter recruitment negotiations.

The Government said on Thursday, 5 November, that it would bring forward legislation as soon as possible. However, it has not provided a timetable for its introduction or confirmed when the requirement would take effect.

Burnham said jobseekers should know what a role pays before deciding whether to apply. The proposal is intended to help young people entering the workforce and address pay inequalities that can disadvantage women. Employers are being encouraged to include salary details in vacancies voluntarily while the legislation is prepared.

What the Proposed Law Would Require

Under the Government's 'say what you pay' plan, employers would have to include salary information in job adverts. However, ministers have yet to confirm whether adverts must show a fixed salary or a pay range, which employers and vacancies will be covered, or how compliance will be monitored.

The proposal follows evidence that pay information is not routinely disclosed. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development's 2024 research found that 41 per cent of employers always publish salary ranges in external job adverts, while 18 per cent always publish specific salaries.

Early analysis of the Government's consultation found that 94 per cent of respondents supported mandatory disclosure, including 93 per cent of businesses. The announcement did not state how many people or organisations responded, so the figures do not establish how representative the consultation was.

The Government has also not explained what penalties employers could face if they fail to comply. These details will help determine how the requirement works in practice and whether jobseekers can expect consistent information across vacancies.

How Salary Disclosure Could Affect Women

Ministers say publishing salaries upfront could help applicants compare opportunities and decide whether a job meets their financial needs before applying. Greater transparency could also make it easier for employees to question pay differences that may indicate discrimination.

Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson said applicants should be able to judge whether a role would pay their bills without entering recruitment 'salary blind.' Penny East, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said secrecy around pay had disadvantaged women by leaving them to negotiate without clear information.

The proposed requirement could make it easier for applicants to identify differences in advertised pay, although publishing salary information alone will not guarantee equal pay. Its impact will depend on the final rules and how consistently employers follow them.

Plan Forms Part of Youth Employment Drive

The announcement is also part of the Government's effort to increase the number of young people in work, education or training. Nearly one million people aged 16 to 24 in the UK are not in any of those categories, according to the Government's youth employment review.

The Government is separately seeking 200,000 additional work experience placements for 14- to 16-year-olds. Siemens Mobility has pledged 10,000 engineering and technology placements over three years as part of that separate initiative.

Further employment measures are expected after the final Milburn Review into youth inactivity is published. For now, employers are being encouraged to disclose salaries voluntarily while the Government prepares the legislation.