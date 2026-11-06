Russell Brand's conviction for rape and sexual assault has intensified scrutiny of the BBC, with a former presenter accusing the broadcaster of enabling his behaviour while he was one of its biggest stars.

The 51-year-old comedian was found guilty on Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Southwark Crown Court. The verdict has renewed questions about whether broadcasting executives overlooked warning signs during Brand's rise to fame.

BBC Faces Fresh Questions Over Brand's Behaviour

Former BBC radio presenter Liz Kershaw, who worked for the corporation for more than three decades, accused the broadcaster of having 'enabled Brand's behaviour'. Writing for The Telegraph, Kershaw called for those she believes helped facilitate Brand's conduct to be held accountable: 'Maybe his enablers should finally have been brought to book. Media executives, comedy club promoters. His agent. After all, as Brand once said, "People will let you be a nutter as long as they are making money out of it."'

In his 2010 memoir, Brand claimed that Lesley Douglas, then controller of BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music, 'loved me and gave me lots of room – so I took that room' while he worked at the broadcaster in the mid-2000s. He also claimed to have used disabled toilets at BBC premises for sexual encounters with radio competition winners.

In a statement to The Times newspaper, Douglas's lawyers said, 'Ms. Douglas did not at any time encourage, enable and/or fail herself to take any adequate steps within her power with regard to the conduct of Russell Brand, of which she was aware. She is presently unable to provide any further information which may be relevant to the matters raised in this article due to the obligations owed by her to her former employer.'

The BBC has already faced scrutiny over scandals involving former employees Jimmy Savile and Huw Edwards. Channel 4 and MTV have also faced questions about their handling of Brand.

Judge Warns of Lengthy Prison Sentence

Brand was remanded in custody pending Monday's sentencing after the judge warned him to expect 'a custodial sentence of some length'. His wife, Laura Gallacher, appeared emotional in the public gallery as the verdicts were delivered.

Separately, police are investigating rape allegations made against Brand by two other women. No charges have been announced in connection with those allegations. Brand faced seven charges involving six women over allegations dating from 1999 to 2009. He pleaded not guilty to all seven charges, maintaining that he had never forced anyone into sexual activity.

Prosecutors Condemn Abuse of Celebrity Power

During the trial, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC described Brand as a 'ruthless, calculated and manipulative sexual predator' as she opened the prosecution's case against him. Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts similarly accused Brand of manipulating women and disregarding consent.

'Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes. He was a manipulator with an insatiable desire to get what he wanted regardless of whether consent was given or not. I would like to thank all the women in this case for their courage in coming forward and seeing this sexual abuser brought to justice,' Roberts said.

Brand rose to prominence through television appearances, BBC radio programmes, and Hollywood films, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall.