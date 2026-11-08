The UK government is considering restricting under-16s from eBay and Vinted, after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said ministers were 'looking seriously' at the idea. The proposal would extend child-safety measures beyond social media to online marketplaces.

The reported concern is that messaging functions could expose children to unwanted approaches. The proposal is not law, and ministers have not published a final list of affected services.

Nandy made the comments on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Asked whether the government would restrict under-16s from the marketplaces, she replied: 'We are looking seriously at doing so in order to keep children safe.'

The proposal was first reported by The Sunday Times, which also mentioned Depop and Facebook Marketplace. Nandy named only eBay and Vinted; the others are not confirmed targets.

In June 2026, the government announced plans to prevent under-16s accessing certain social media services, expected in spring 2027. At the time, it said it did not intend to include e-commerce platforms. The government's fact sheet also outlines restrictions on livestreaming and stranger contact.

Why eBay and Vinted Have Come Under Scrutiny

eBay requires members to be at least 18 because listings involve entering into a contract, according to its underage-user policy. Vinted also sets a minimum age of 18, although its terms allow a parent or legal guardian to create an account for a minor and take responsibility for it.

The concern is the possibility of adults using private messages to approach children. Neither company has been found responsible for grooming.

Vinted had not responded to requests for comment at the time of the BBC's report. The platform, which is mainly used to buy and sell second-hand clothes, has grown quickly and now has around 17 million users in the UK. Vinted has previously said it has a zero-tolerance policy on unsolicited sexual communications and the promotion of sexual content on its platform.

An eBay spokesperson said it was 'focused on providing a trusted and safe marketplace experience for our millions of customers'. The spokesperson said proposed legislation remained unclear and eBay looked forward to working with the government.

Wider Debate Over the Under-16s Online Restrictions

The government's policy distinguishes social media account restrictions from limits on specific features elsewhere. Its fact sheet says livestreaming and stranger contact will be restricted for under-16s on other online services, such as gaming. Changes are expected in spring 2027.

Matthew Sinclair, senior director and head of the London office at the Computer and Communications Industry Association, warned in June that blanket restrictions could push children towards riskier, unregulated alternatives.

Australia introduced social media minimum-age rules on 10 December 2025. Platforms must take reasonable steps to prevent under-16s holding accounts on age-restricted services. Children and parents are not penalised.

Ofcom's May 2026 research found nearly three-quarters of 11-to-17-year-olds surveyed had seen harmful content online in a four-week period. The research did not focus on resale platforms.

Rani Govender, head of child safety online at the NSPCC, told The Mirror that the 'real question' was how the government and Ofcom would ensure highly effective age checks were put in place and enforced. She added that age checks were only part of the solution.

No final legislation or confirmed marketplace list has been published. eBay and Vinted are being considered, while the scope and enforcement of restrictions remain undecided.