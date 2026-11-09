Former adult film performer Jessie Rogers has revealed the disturbing experiences she endured after entering the porn industry at just 18, including an allegedly abusive film shoot in which a director pressured her to continue despite being in severe pain.

Rogers recalled being instructed to insert household objects, including brooms and bananas, during a prolonged solo performance, leaving her crying on camera. When she attempted to stop, she said the director threatened to withhold her payment.

Her account also includes an alleged sexual assault by a fellow performer and a shocking response from her agent when she reported what had happened.

Jessie Rogers Recalls Painful Porn Film Shoot at 18

In a podcast episode of Holly Randall Unfiltered, Rogers said the incident happened during a solo shoot on the East Coast, after she had already completed several other performances.

During the session, she was instructed to use various objects, including brooms and bananas, for an extended period. She recalled becoming increasingly sore and struggling to continue as the shoot progressed.

'I was putting like really weird things in there all day like, you know, brooms, bananas, you know, things like that,' she told the interviewer.

Porn star Jessie Rogers was 18 when a director forced brooms and bananas inside her for hours until she was swollen shut and crying on camera - then told her she wouldn't get paid if she stopped. A male performer raped her off set. Another beat her head against the floor until she bled, choked her unconscious twice, and locked her in a bathroom. She contracted herpes on set. Over 10 urgent care visits. When she told her agent she'd been raped, he stared at her blankly and said: "So, did you guys have fun?"She found the ad on Craigslist when she was 17. An agent called and said it straight - it's porn. She was booked for her first shoot the day after her 18th birthday. A Penthouse spread. Her first few scenes were awkward but fine. She thought she could handle it.The solo shoot on the East Coast was where it started. The director made her insert objects - brooms, bananas, whatever was around - for hours. Her body swelled. She was in real pain, sobbing on camera, begging to stop. He said: we won't pay you if you stop now. She kept going.Back in LA, her agent kept booking her even when she was sick. She trusted one male performer enough to see him outside of work. The last time they were together, he raped her. She says it herself: "The way we had sex the last time I saw him - it wasn't consensual."She went to her agent and told him what happened. He stared at her with a completely blank face. Then he said: "So, did you guys have fun?"That was the day she quit. Years later she stood in front of the California State Assembly and testified for a bill requiring condoms on porn sets. She told legislators what no one in the industry wanted them to hear.She walked into porn at 18 through a Craigslist ad. By the time she walked out, she'd been raped, beaten, infected, and ignored - and the man responsible for her career asked if she had fun.Does the porn industry protect its performers, or does it just replace the ones it breaks? — Nuar (@xbtnuar) November 4, 2026

When she tried to raise concerns, the director allegedly warned that she would not receive payment if she stopped before completing the remaining scenes.

'We're not gonna pay you if you stop now,' she recalled him saying.

Rogers said she eventually finished the shoot, despite being in considerable discomfort. She also remembered crying during one of the performances because of the pain.

Porn Star Says Agent Dismissed Her Rape Disclosure

The alleged mistreatment did not end with the difficult production. Rogers also described an incident involving a male performer she had previously trusted and spent time with outside work. She said their final sexual encounter was not consensual, describing what happened as rape.

'The way that we had sex the last time I saw him, it wasn't consensual,' Rogers said.

She subsequently approached her agent to tell him about the incident, hoping to receive some understanding or support. However, she recalled being met with a blank stare before he allegedly responded: 'So, did you guys have fun?'

Rogers said the exchange left her questioning whether she could continue working in the adult entertainment industry.

Agent Allegedly Pressured Rogers To Work While Sick

Rogers also described feeling pressured to accept bookings even when she was unwell. She recalled telling her agent that she had strep throat, a cold or a yeast infection, but said he continued finding ways to persuade her to attend scheduled productions.

According to Rogers, he argued that production companies would rather work with a sick performer than lose thousands of dollars. She also said that even requests for a day off were met with pressure to continue working.

Although these experiences contributed to her frustration, Rogers said the incident involving the male performer ultimately prompted her to reconsider her career.

How Rogers Entered the Adult Film Industry

Rogers said she first encountered an opportunity in pornography through a Craigslist advertisement when she was 17. An agent contacted her and made it clear that the work involved adult films. She was subsequently booked for her first shoot the day after her 18th birthday.

Her early experiences included a Penthouse magazine spread and several performances she initially considered manageable. However, she eventually decided to step away from the industry after the incidents and the lack of support she said she experienced.