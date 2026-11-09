Former Porn Star Jessie Rogers Reveals Sickening Ordeal at 18 as Director Forced Her To Use Brooms and Bananas
The former performer said her agent failed to support her after an alleged sexual assault
Former adult film performer Jessie Rogers has revealed the disturbing experiences she endured after entering the porn industry at just 18, including an allegedly abusive film shoot in which a director pressured her to continue despite being in severe pain.
Rogers recalled being instructed to insert household objects, including brooms and bananas, during a prolonged solo performance, leaving her crying on camera. When she attempted to stop, she said the director threatened to withhold her payment.
Her account also includes an alleged sexual assault by a fellow performer and a shocking response from her agent when she reported what had happened.
Jessie Rogers Recalls Painful Porn Film Shoot at 18
In a podcast episode of Holly Randall Unfiltered, Rogers said the incident happened during a solo shoot on the East Coast, after she had already completed several other performances.
During the session, she was instructed to use various objects, including brooms and bananas, for an extended period. She recalled becoming increasingly sore and struggling to continue as the shoot progressed.
'I was putting like really weird things in there all day like, you know, brooms, bananas, you know, things like that,' she told the interviewer.
When she tried to raise concerns, the director allegedly warned that she would not receive payment if she stopped before completing the remaining scenes.
'We're not gonna pay you if you stop now,' she recalled him saying.
Rogers said she eventually finished the shoot, despite being in considerable discomfort. She also remembered crying during one of the performances because of the pain.
Porn Star Says Agent Dismissed Her Rape Disclosure
The alleged mistreatment did not end with the difficult production. Rogers also described an incident involving a male performer she had previously trusted and spent time with outside work. She said their final sexual encounter was not consensual, describing what happened as rape.
'The way that we had sex the last time I saw him, it wasn't consensual,' Rogers said.
She subsequently approached her agent to tell him about the incident, hoping to receive some understanding or support. However, she recalled being met with a blank stare before he allegedly responded: 'So, did you guys have fun?'
Rogers said the exchange left her questioning whether she could continue working in the adult entertainment industry.
Agent Allegedly Pressured Rogers To Work While Sick
Rogers also described feeling pressured to accept bookings even when she was unwell. She recalled telling her agent that she had strep throat, a cold or a yeast infection, but said he continued finding ways to persuade her to attend scheduled productions.
According to Rogers, he argued that production companies would rather work with a sick performer than lose thousands of dollars. She also said that even requests for a day off were met with pressure to continue working.
Although these experiences contributed to her frustration, Rogers said the incident involving the male performer ultimately prompted her to reconsider her career.
How Rogers Entered the Adult Film Industry
Rogers said she first encountered an opportunity in pornography through a Craigslist advertisement when she was 17. An agent contacted her and made it clear that the work involved adult films. She was subsequently booked for her first shoot the day after her 18th birthday.
Her early experiences included a Penthouse magazine spread and several performances she initially considered manageable. However, she eventually decided to step away from the industry after the incidents and the lack of support she said she experienced.
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