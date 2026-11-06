Royal Mail has launched an investigation after hundreds of unopened letters were discovered at multiple locations in Londonderry, raising concerns about potentially sensitive personal information and missed correspondence affecting access to essential services.

An estimated 600 letters had been handed into the office of Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mark H Durkan, the BBC reported on 5 November 2026.

Durkan said many appeared to have originated from health trusts, government departments and banks, raising concerns that they could contain sensitive personal information. He warned that intended recipients might have missed important correspondence.

Letters Found at Two Separate Locations

The first discovery was reported on Wednesday, 4 November, when a member of the public found a bag on Mobuoy Road. After opening it and finding hundreds of unopened personal letters, the individual contacted Durkan, who subsequently passed the mail to police.

On Thursday afternoon, another person brought further letters to his office. Durkan said these had been discovered at a separate location near Victoria Road, beside the River Foyle.

According to his account to the BBC, a woman had stopped at a lay-by the previous evening to photograph the sunset. She spotted a bundle of letters beyond a fence, close to the bank of the River Foyle.

Durkan also shared a video on social media on Wednesday afternoon showing letters inside a bag recovered at Mobuoy.

Police Recover More Mail as Enquiries Continue

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that it received a report on Wednesday concerning postal mail discovered near Mobuoy Road. Further enquiries led officers to locate and seize an additional quantity of mail.

Police said their investigation remained ongoing and that officers were liaising with Royal Mail.

The postal operator said it would work to recover the correspondence and arrange for it to reach its intended recipients.

'Our teams will work to recover and process the items so they can be returned to the postal network and delivered to customers,' a Royal Mail spokesperson said.

Durkan called for a full investigation, accountability and an apology, according to the Belfast Telegraph. He had recently met Royal Mail representatives at Stormont to discuss concerns about postal services across Derry.

He highlighted the potential consequences of missed health appointment notices, correspondence from His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), benefit decisions, housing offers and bank cards.

Wider Delivery Failures Draw Parliamentary Scrutiny

The discoveries come amid wider scrutiny of Royal Mail's letter delivery service. In a statement published on 10 March 2026, Parliament's Business and Trade Committee highlighted an estimated 219 million late letters.

The committee launched a snap investigation following reports of missing post, delays and letters arriving in batches several days after their expected delivery dates. It also raised concerns that the letter service could be receiving lower priority than parcel deliveries.

Royal Mail cited an overall on-time delivery rate of 92.1%, but the committee said this figure concealed weaker First Class performance. Only 74.9% of First Class letters had arrived on time during the period examined, against a target of 93%, equating to approximately 126 million late First Class letters over a year.

Separately, the BBC reported on 16 February 2026 that more than a dozen postal employees from different delivery offices had alleged that delivery rounds were being missed daily and parcels were being prioritised as workloads exceeded capacity.

Some workers said letters remained in depots for weeks. Hundreds of people contacted BBC Your Voice about delivery delays, including missed hospital appointments.