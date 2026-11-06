A 32-year-old Belgian man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after holding a 21-year-old OnlyFans model captive and assaulting her inside his apartment for two days.

The woman eventually risked her life by escaping from the balcony of his property in Genk, Limburg, sustaining serious injuries, including fractures to her elbow and hip. The case has also drawn attention to the dangers women can face when online interactions with subscribers develop into private encounters.

OnlyFans Model Held Captive After Argument Over Nude Photos

The incident began on 15 April 2025, when the woman visited the defendant, whom she had met through her OnlyFans account. The pair had reportedly met several times before their relationship deteriorated during an argument at his apartment.

According to Belgian media reports, the dispute started after the man became angry when he saw the woman sending nude photographs to her subscribers while sitting on his sofa. He subsequently locked the apartment's front door and confiscated her mobile phone, preventing her from contacting others or leaving the property.

The 21-year-old repeatedly attempted to escape through the balcony. However, the man allegedly grabbed her by the hair, dragged her back inside and assaulted her. He also reportedly threatened to shave her head, telling her that nobody would find her attractive afterwards.

The situation became increasingly dangerous the following day when the woman managed to retrieve her phone and barricade herself inside the bathroom.

The man allegedly threatened to break down the door and suffocate her with a bath towel, leaving her fearing for her life.

Woman Jumps From Balcony to Escape Captor

With no safe way out through the apartment's entrance, the woman made another desperate attempt to escape through the balcony.

She climbed over the railing, lowered herself towards the ground and eventually dropped from the property. A neighbour witnessed the escape, while other residents alerted the authorities after hearing her screams.

Police and emergency responders subsequently found the woman injured beneath the balcony. She had suffered a fractured elbow and a complex hip fracture, requiring medical attention.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Genk, a city in Belgium's Limburg province, close to Hasselt.

The defendant was later brought before the criminal court in Tongeren, which sentenced him to 20 months in prison and imposed a €1,600 fine (approximately £1,390).

The sentence came despite the man's extensive criminal history. Belgian media reported that he had already received 13 previous criminal convictions involving violence, sexual offences, stalking, drug-related crimes and participation in a criminal organisation.

He had also received a two-year prison sentence in 2024 for involvement in a criminal organisation and weapons-related offences.

Previous Cases Highlight Dangers Facing Online Content Creators

The Belgian case echoes other incidents involving women targeted through professional or online connections.

In 2017, British model Chloe Ayling was kidnapped in Milan during a fake photoshoot and held for six days while her captors demanded a €300,000 (£260,000) ransom. Polish national Lukasz Herba was convicted and sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison, a term later reduced on appeal.

Similarly, US man Austin Koeckeritz received a 20-year federal prison sentence in April 2024 for sex trafficking offences involving a woman he held captive and forced to perform sexual acts online, including on OnlyFans.