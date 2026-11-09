Millions of pensioners are wondering when their Winter Fuel Payment of up to £300 will arrive. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says eligible recipients should receive the payment between November and December 2026.

Most people do not need to apply, as payments are usually made automatically. However, the amount a person receives depends on their age, living arrangements and individual circumstances.

When Pensioners Can Expect Their Payment

According to GOV.UK, eligible pensioners should receive a letter in October or November confirming how much they will receive. Payments are then expected to follow during November and December.

No exact payment dates have been published, meaning the money may arrive at different times for different households. Age UK advises anyone who has not received their payment by 27 January 2027 to call the Winter Fuel Payment Centre on 0800 731 0160.

Payment Rates Based on Age and Circumstance

People who live alone, or who live with someone who is not eligible, can receive £200 if they were born between 28 September 1946 and 27 June 1960. Anyone born before 28 September 1946 may qualify for £300.

For couples who do not receive a qualifying benefit, the payment is typically split between eligible household members. Two people in the younger age group would generally receive £100 each, while two people born before September 1946 would usually receive £150 each.

People living in care homes may receive either £100 or £150, depending on their age and circumstances.

The payment is intended to help older households cover heating costs through the coldest months. With energy bills remaining a concern for many people on fixed incomes, the support can help ease winter expenses.

Winter Fuel Payment Eligibility Rules

To qualify, you must have been born on or before 27 June 1960 and normally live in England, Wales or Northern Ireland, according to GOV.UK. Eligibility is assessed based on your circumstances during the qualifying week of 21 to 27 September 2026.

Some people may not be eligible, including those who normally live abroad or who were in prison throughout the qualifying week. Restrictions may also apply to people who received free hospital treatment for the relevant period, or whose immigration status includes a condition of no recourse to public funds.

Pensioners in Scotland are covered by a separate benefit, the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment, and should refer to Scottish Government guidance for details of that scheme.

Repayment Rules for Higher Earners

Some recipients with an individual income above £35,000 may have the value of the Winter Fuel Payment recovered through the tax system. HMRC can do this through a person's tax code or Self Assessment tax return.

A partner's income is not included when assessing whether the £35,000 threshold applies. The payment also does not affect entitlement to other benefits.

What To Expect Next

Most eligible people do not need to take any action because payments are usually made automatically. However, a claim may be required in certain cases, such as when someone has deferred their State Pension and receives no other listed benefit.

Households receiving Pension Credit, Universal Credit or income-related Employment and Support Allowance are subject to different payment arrangements. In these cases, the payment is generally made to one person in the household, with joint claims receiving £200 or £300, depending on eligibility.

Pensioners should keep an eye out for their confirmation letter in the autumn and ensure that their bank details are up to date.