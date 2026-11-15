Threads users can replace the familiar heart on individual posts with emojis, stickers and GIFs. The expanding rollout has prompted people to ask others to like their posts so they can see the custom effects.

The feature gives users more control over how likes appear on their content, replacing the standard heart animation with a personalised reaction. However, some users are still working out how to access it.

Threads Expands Custom Reactions to More Users

The custom like button feature allows Threads users to personalise the animation that appears when someone likes their posts.

Instead of the standard heart, users with access can select from available emojis, stickers and GIFs to create a different reaction effect.

Threads initially tested the feature with selected users in South Korea, Brazil and Indonesia. Threads chief Connor Hayes announced the test on 28 October, with reports on 14 November indicating that access was expanding to more users.

The feature is selected individually when creating a post, allowing users to choose a custom reaction for each post rather than using one permanent setting across their profile.

Availability may still vary between accounts as the rollout continues.

Users Test Their Custom Like Reactions

The feature has sparked significant interest, with users sharing posts inviting others to test their personalised reactions.

One user asked, 'WHY CAN'T I CHANGE MY LIKE BUTTON!?' before wondering whether they had missed something. The post had attracted more than 15,000 likes.

A Pokémon-themed custom reaction also drew considerable attention, with the post attracting approximately 344,000 likes.

Other users shared their own reactions, while some expressed confusion about why their attempts to change the like button were not working.

How to Customise the Threads Like Button

Users can choose from emojis, stickers and GIFs to create a personalised animation that appears when someone likes their post or comment.

To try the feature, open Threads and tap the '+' button to create a new post. After writing the post, look for the heart icon in the composer to open the available custom reaction options.

Browse the emoji, sticker and GIF selections before choosing a preferred effect. After previewing the animation, tap 'Done' and publish the post.

The custom reaction is a visual effect linked to the post, rather than an emoji or GIF added to the post's text. It appears when someone likes the post, so users can preview the animation before publishing to check how their chosen reaction will look.

Users must repeat the process for every post or comment they want to customise. The selected reaction does not automatically carry over to their other content.

If the heart icon does not appear in the composer, the feature may not have reached the account yet.

Why Some Threads Users Cannot Access the Custom Like Feature

Despite the growing interest, not every Threads user may have access to custom likes yet.

The initial test was limited to selected markets, while the more recent expansion suggests that Meta is gradually making the feature available to additional accounts.

Users who cannot find the heart icon in their post composer may need to wait for the feature to become available to them. Meta has not announced a timeline for wider availability.