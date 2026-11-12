A British father who believes World War III is inevitable has lowered a decommissioned Boeing 737 fuselage into his back garden, where he plans to convert it into an underground bunker to protect his family. Dave Billings, a 45-year-old engineer from Hilton, Derbyshire, bought the aircraft for £4,000 and lowered it into a 14-foot-deep excavation in October 2026.

The unusual project is an extension of an underground complex he has spent more than a decade building. Designed to accommodate his wife Beth and their young son Oliver for several months during an emergency, the wider bunker project has already cost at least £50,000.

British Dad Buries Boeing 737 in Derbyshire Garden

Billings purchased the stripped-out Boeing 737-500 fuselage through Facebook Marketplace in December 2025. The aircraft, previously operated by Bmibaby, had flown holidaymakers from East Midlands Airport before being retired in 2013.

Weighing approximately three tonnes, the fuselage was lowered into the ground on 20 October with assistance from crane operators and volunteers. Billings plans to cover the structure with reinforced concrete and soil, leaving it approximately two-and-a-half feet below ground level.

According to reports by Derbyshire Live and other local outlets, the aircraft will connect to an existing underground network featuring tunnels, hidden rooms and storage areas.

The engineer estimates that the additional work will require thousands of pounds for concrete, reinforcing materials and insulation. He has already spent at least £50,000 on the wider bunker project.

Billings Believes World War III Is Inevitable

Billings began constructing his original bunker around 2015, initially inspired by the wartime escape film The Great Escape. However, growing international tensions have encouraged him to consider its potential use as a family survival shelter.

He has said he believes World War III is 'inevitable' and wants somewhere his family could retreat if a major conflict threatened Britain. The existing underground complex includes sleeping areas, a gym, toilet facilities and storage for emergency supplies.

Billings also plans to install improved ventilation, water systems and off-grid electricity, with enough provisions to sustain his family for three to six months. He believes the buried aircraft could provide some protection from distant explosions and radioactive fallout, although these claims have not been independently verified through published engineering assessments.

Bunker Will Also Become Underground Party Room

Despite his concerns about a future war, Billings has emphasised that the project is also intended for entertainment.

'It's primarily a fun thing to have and a place for us to have parties and relax, but it could be made into a fallout shelter,' he said in comments reported by UK media.

The proposed interior includes seating, a bar area and other recreational features. Billings has also discussed installing a concealed entrance through a traditional red telephone box, alongside the practical equipment needed for longer stays underground.

His son Oliver, an aviation enthusiast, reportedly encouraged the aircraft purchase, while his wife was initially sceptical about the idea. The engineer hopes to complete the latest expansion by February 2027 and intends to seek retrospective planning permission.

With construction still underway, Billings hopes the finished bunker will give his family somewhere to spend time together, as well as somewhere to turn if an emergency arises.