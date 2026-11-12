Comedian Lucy Beaumont has said a former television worker told her they had been asked to escort young women to David Walliams' dressing room, amid fresh allegations against the former Britain's Got Talent judge. Speaking to Sky News presenter Cathy Newman on Wednesday, 11 November, Beaumont identified herself as a whistleblower who had provided information for a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

Her account comes amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving Walliams, who has denied targeting or grooming teenagers and using his celebrity status to manipulate women. Beaumont said the worker approached her about three years ago after moving from their first television job to a production involving the comedian.

TV Worker's Allegations

According to Beaumont, the worker claimed that their previous responsibilities included taking 'young girls' to Walliams' dressing room. The worker believed the girls were over 16 but considered them vulnerable. Beaumont said many came from working-class backgrounds, while some had little experience of London or the television industry. She explained that the worker felt unable to raise concerns because there was no clear reporting procedure within the production.

Beaumont stressed that she had never worked with Walliams and had not personally witnessed the alleged behaviour. The comedian said she became worried enough to contact one of the young women mentioned by the worker. She described finding the woman in a 'really bad way' and fearing for her safety.

Beaumont offered assistance, including help with legal fees concerning a non-disclosure agreement that she said restricted the woman's ability to discuss her experiences. During the interview, Beaumont became emotional while explaining why entertainment industry figures might hesitate to speak publicly.

'Honestly, I don't think I'll work in telly again,' she said, suggesting that people who raise concerns risk being labelled troublemakers.

A TV worker confided in comedian Lucy Beaumont that he was asked to take young women to David Walliams' dressing room, she tells @CathyNewman. Beaumont says she later found one of the women and offered help. Sky News has contacted Walliams' representatives about this allegation. https://t.co/sOEbHAqUs7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 10, 2026

Walliams Denies Allegations

Beaumont's disclosure followed the publication of an investigation by The Guardian and ITV News detailing allegations from multiple women concerning Walliams' behaviour. The reports include allegations involving teenage girls, inappropriate approaches and the alleged misuse of his position within entertainment.

Walliams unsuccessfully sought a High Court injunction to prevent publication of the allegations.

He has denied wrongdoing, including allegations that he groomed teenagers or abused his celebrity status. He has said he is 'not a sexual predator' and maintained that he has not broken the law.

In a statement, he acknowledged that he had sometimes behaved 'thoughtlessly' in casual sexual relationships and had failed to consider others' feelings adequately. No criminal charges have been reported in connection with the latest allegations.

Chloe Combi Recalls Warnings About Walliams

Separately, author Chloe Combi told BBC News that she had heard concerns about Walliams within publishing circles years before the investigation. Combi recalled a conversation at a publishing event in 2015, when a senior industry figure advised her against inviting Walliams to participate in a school programme.

According to Combi, the person cited concerns about his behaviour around young female employees. She said similar warnings had circulated among publishing professionals, describing the concerns as an 'open secret'.

However, Combi acknowledged that she had never met Walliams and was recounting information received from others.

Beaumont has since called for stronger safeguarding arrangements and clearer procedures for television workers to report concerns, particularly when powerful industry figures are involved