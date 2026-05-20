Firefighters tackling the fast‑moving Bain Fire in California were forced to halt water‑dropping flights on Tuesday afternoon after at least three civilian drones were spotted over the blaze near Jurupa Valley, officials said. The Bane Fire, burning in the Santa Ana River bottom near Riverside since late Tuesday morning, had scorched about 1,375 acres by 8:30 p.m. local time and was only 10% contained.

The fire was first reported at 11:24 a.m. on 19 May on the north side of the dry river channel, close to Bain Street and Limonite Avenue in Jurupa Valley, just north of the Hidden Valley Nature Center, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Pushed by shifting winds through thick brush, it moved quickly towards nearby neighbourhoods, injuring residents, damaging structures and triggering a patchwork of mandatory evacuations and warnings across western Riverside.

By early evening, more than 100 firefighters from Riverside and neighbouring San Bernardino County were on the ground, backed by engines, hand crews and aircraft. Four civilians had been taken to hospital, three of them suffering from smoke inhalation and one with traumatic injuries. Officials said some buildings had been damaged but were not yet able to give a clear count or assess the extent of the destruction.

The air operation, which is often crucial in slowing the spread of fires burning in steep or hard‑to‑reach terrain, ran into an avoidable obstacle. Cal Fire spokesperson Capt John Clingingsmith said helicopters and fixed‑wing aircraft were ordered to stand down for around 10 to 15 minutes after at least three private drones were seen in the area.

Clingingsmith reminded residents that it is illegal to fly drones in an active fire zone and stressed that any such incursion forces pilots to pull back for safety. Every minute lost, he implied, is time the fire can use to grow.

As the afternoon wore on, the weather added to the challenge. Winds strengthened and shifted, driving the flames eastwards and complicating firefighting plans.

The Western Riverside Animal Shelter was also being evacuated by early evening, and two helicopters capable of flying at night were requested because of the continuing threat to life and property, according to Watch Duty, an app that monitors wildfire radio traffic and other official sources.

Officials said the cause of the Bain Fire remained under investigation. The Santa Ana River bottom has long been home to dense vegetation and homeless encampments, where small cooking or warming fires are common, but there was no immediate indication of what had sparked this particular blaze.

Evacuations and Road Closures

As the Bain Fire raced out of the riverbed towards residential streets shortly before 1 p.m., it triggered a series of evacuation orders around the intersection of Arlington and Western Avenues in Riverside. Dozens of homes on streets including Sunnyvale Drive, Mountain High Drive, Western Avenue and Western Hills Drive were told to evacuate as a precaution.

Authorities urged residents to check whether they were inside an evacuation or warning zone by using an online map at protect.genasys.com or via the Genasys Protect mobile app, which carries live emergency alerts. Riverside County residents were also encouraged to sign up for text and email warnings at rivcoready.org/alertrivco.

Clingingsmith used a familiar wildfire safety mantra when speaking about preparations. 'When you know a wildfire is coming toward you, be ready to evacuate and remember the four Ps: that's people, prescriptions, papers and pets,' he said.

Drones temporarily halt air firefight at Bain fire in Riverside County https://t.co/sKHVnunXgH — The Sun (@sbsun) May 19, 2026

In addition to the evacuation zones, police and sheriff's deputies moved to keep roads clear for fire engines and fleeing residents. The Riverside Police Department, supported by sheriff's officers, imposed hard closures along Arlington Avenue between Hidden Valley Nature Center Drive and Western Hills Drive.

An evacuation shelter was opened at La Sierra Senior Center, Building A, at 5215 La Sierra Avenue in Riverside, offering a refuge for people forced from their homes as crews tried to get ahead of the flames.

Bain Fire Part of Wider Southern California Wildfire Threat

The Bain Fire is one of two major blazes straining Southern California firefighting resources at the same time. In Ventura County, around 60 miles to the west, the Sandy Fire broke out in Simi Valley on Monday 18 May and rapidly pushed into nearby neighbourhoods, destroying at least one home and prompting its own evacuation orders.

By Tuesday, officials said the Sandy Fire had burned nearly 1,400 acres. A period of strong Santa Ana winds on Monday helped drive the flames, but when those gusts eased and changed direction later in the day, the fire was pushed east towards communities along the Ventura and Los Angeles County line. That shift forced authorities to issue a new round of evacuation orders and warnings as the threat moved.

#BainFire footage shows heavy smoke that makes air drops almost impossible at both sides of the Santa Ana riverbed as FIRMS imagery shows 3 major focal points.



S: https://t.co/CsBDgbNUPXhttps://t.co/wFmActqbPcpic.twitter.com/4jzv6cD1Cw pic.twitter.com/nvIy52QlJH — OSGINT (@posted_news) May 20, 2026

Overnight, crews made some headway and containment inched upward, but forecasts suggested winds would pick up again on Tuesday, raising the risk of renewed flare‑ups and fresh spread.

Read more Simi Valley Fire Explodes to 1,300+ Acres: Homes Burn as Evacuations Push Into LA County Line Simi Valley Fire Explodes to 1,300+ Acres: Homes Burn as Evacuations Push Into LA County Line

Taken together, the Bain and Sandy fires underline how quickly conditions can deteriorate during California's warm, dry season, even before the peak summer heat. They also show how easily human behaviour, from drone flights to delayed evacuations, can make an already dangerous situation harder to manage.

For now, officials are urging anyone in the affected parts of Riverside and Ventura counties to follow local guidance closely, stay off closed roads and, crucially, keep drones and other aircraft grounded so that fire crews can work without having to look over their shoulders at the sky.