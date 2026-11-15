Israeli intelligence has reportedly warned Washington that Iran may be planning drone attacks targeting Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, with several top officials reportedly moved from their homes to secure facilities.

The alleged plot, first reported by Israel Hayom, has not been confirmed by the White House or the CIA, and Iran has not publicly responded.

Reports of a Drone Threat

Israel Hayom reported on Saturday that the Mossad had passed CIA intelligence about alleged Iranian plans to attack Trump and senior US officials with explosive-laden drones, citing unnamed senior Israeli and American officials, VINnews reported.

The information was reportedly shared after US agencies asked Israel to help verify the threat. Israel Hayom also said another Western intelligence agency had corroborated it, a claim that has not been independently verified.

The reports also claimed that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had been moved from their homes to secure facilities. The individual relocations have not been independently confirmed.

Trump's public appearances, especially outdoor events, have reportedly been sharply curtailed while the threat is assessed. He also cancelled a Saturday golf outing, Gulf News reported, though the reason has not been independently established.

Neither the White House nor the CIA has publicly confirmed the plot, and the claims have not been independently verified. Iranian officials have not publicly addressed the allegations.

Mossad Chief Visits Washington

Separately, Mossad director Roman Gofman, one of Benjamin Netanyahu's closest confidants, travelled to Washington for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the war in Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources. The visit is not evidence that the alleged plot is real.

Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe among others, VINnews reported.

His visit comes as Netanyahu presses Trump to resume the war against Iran. Netanyahu, Israel's caretaker prime minister, has called for a national unity government, saying it could 'eliminate the Iranian threat once and for all', Gulf News reported.

Israel's Channel 13 reported that the military is preparing three scenarios for renewed fighting, including joint action with the US or an independent strike. The broadcaster said the military chief judged an immediate attack unnecessary, and no Israeli operation has been announced.

Trump Weighs Restraint

Trump has yet to decide. Citing three sources, Reuters reported that he may hold off on further strikes unless Tehran or the Houthis provoke new incidents, according to Gulf News. A third US aircraft carrier is heading to the region, keeping military options open.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have urged restraint. Trump has said the war 'militarily is effectively over', while US and Iranian negotiators try to agree an end to the conflict.

Tensions at sea are rising. Iran's navy warned tankers against entering a restricted zone near the Strait of Hormuz after reporting that a vessel had struck a mine, and the Revolutionary Guards claimed two tankers had hit mines. Those incidents have not been independently verified.

The Iran war has already cost Republicans politically. House Republicans singled it out as a top target of their anger after the midterms, Axios reported, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress from January. Any decision to resume strikes would now face a far more sceptical Capitol Hill.