A new survey in the UK shows a troubling rise in teenage boys forming deep bonds with what they call an 'AI girlfriend'. Conducted by Male Allies UK across 37 schools in England, Scotland, and Wales, the study found that over one-third of boys are already considering having an AI friend or girlfriend, and more than half say the online world now feels more rewarding than the physical one.

Meanwhile, the California-based chatbot firm Character.ai has announced sweeping safety changes after links emerged between its platform and several troubling incidents. The why behind this shift lies in the way artificial intelligence (AI) can mimic emotional attachment, and the how involves chatbots that learn from users and reinforce attachment loops.

Teens Getting More Addicted to AI Girlfriends

The Male Allies UK survey titled 'Voice of the Boys' probed how teenage boys engage with AI in their daily lives and how this affects friendships, emotions, and social skills. The researchers asked boys in secondary schools how often they spoke to AI companions and what roles those played, as per The Guardian.

The data revealed that just over one-third admitted they were considering having an AI friend or girlfriend. More strikingly, 53% reported that the online setting felt more fulfilling than real life.

According to the charity's founder Lee Chambers, young people treat chatbots not simply as homework helpers but as personal assistants, therapists or even romantic partners. The personalisation of these AI companions means they adapt to user responses, making them feel especially understanding.

Some boys reported staying up late talking to AI companions and observed changes in behaviour among friends immersed in virtual relationships.

How AI Girlfriends Negatively Affect Teens

The report warns that AI 'companions' reshape how boys view social interaction and human relationships. For instance, chatbots may present themselves as therapists or trusted friends despite lacking professional credentials.

As a result, a boy may rely on an AI girlfriend that never challenges him or sets boundaries and therefore fails to learn how to deal with real conversation-dynamics or respectful rejection. The report emphasises that boys whose main or only contact with girls is through an AI companion may struggle to develop realistic relational skills.

Experts caution that this dynamic can reduce empathy and diminish face-to-face communication, thereby increasing social isolation and emotional dependency.

Survey Arrives After Character.ai Controversy

The timing of the survey aligns with growing international concern about Character.ai's use by minors. The company recently announced that from 25 November 2025, it will ban open-ended chats by users under 18, following multiple safety incidents and legal pressure.

One high-profile case involved a 14-year-old boy in Florida whose family asserted that a Character.ai chatbot engaged him in a romantic and sexual relationship before his suicide. The company said it was 'heartbroken by the tragic loss' and introduced self-harm pop-ups and stronger disclaimers that the chatbot is not a human.

In the UK, regulator Ofcom has previously warned that chatbots impersonating real or fictional people may fall foul of the new Online Safety Act and that tech firms must act responsibly. The survey's findings amplify concerns that AI-driven assistants marketed as friends or girlfriends could pose a real risk to vulnerable young users.

How Parents Can Protect Teenage Boys

The American Psychological Association provided five practical tips parents can follow to reduce harm:

1. Understand What AI Companions Really Are

Parents should talk with their teens about which apps or chatbots they use. Explain clearly that the AI may feel supportive or romantic but is ultimately a computer program rather than a real person.

2. Monitor AI Health or Therapy Conversations

Encourage teens to check any health advice or emotional support they receive from AI with a trusted adult or mental health professional. AI can sound confident but may mislead.

3. Protect Teen Privacy

Review and adjust the privacy settings for apps your teen uses. Shield their personal data from being used by AI services to tailor interactions.

4. Encourage Real-World Friendships

Support your teen's involvement in face-to-face clubs, sports, or volunteering. Real friendships help develop empathy, communication skills, and a balanced emotional life.

5. Use AI as a Learning Tool — Not a Substitute

Guide your teen to employ AI for productive purposes such as homework help or brainstorming rather than as all-day companion. Help them maintain awareness that human relationships matter.

As AI continues to play a growing role in teenage lives in the UK and beyond, the survey by Male Allies UK serves as a timely reminder. Understanding the appeal of an AI girlfriend and the mechanisms behind it gives parents a stronger foundation for protective conversations and real-world connection.