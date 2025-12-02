Popular personality Holly Willoughby has pleaded guilty to causing a serious road traffic collision after knocking a scooter rider off his bike near her £3 million ($3.8 million) London home.

The 44-year-old television presenter admitted driving without due care and attention following the crash, which left the victim with a fractured neck and a broken toe.

The frightening incident took place on 28 August when Willoughby was driving her £25,000 ($32,000) Mini Cooper and failed to indicate as she turned right into a side street.

CCTV footage shown to magistrates at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court captured the star steering into the turn without signalling while a white Piaggio scooter overtook her at around 20mph. Unable to stop or manoeuvre clear, the rider was sent flying across the road.

Willoughby did not attend the hearing in person but submitted her guilty plea by post. Magistrates imposed a £2,444 ($3,100) fine, inclusive of court costs and victim surcharge, to be paid within 14 days. She also received six penalty points on her driving licence.

Crash Near Family Home Left Rider Seriously Injured

The collision occurred close to Willoughby's South West London home, where she lives with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

Prosecutor Geraldine Dickinson outlined the circumstances during the hearing.

She said: 'The defendant was driving the Mini in London. The intention was to turn right, which she did without indicating, and the rider was thrown from the motorbike.'

The scooter operator provided a written victim statement detailing the terrifying moments before impact. He said he was slowing down when the Mini turned directly in front of him without warning, giving him no chance to brake or evade the collision.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the rider was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a fractured neck and broken toe.

The injuries were classified by the court as serious, though no details were provided about whether surgery or extended rehabilitation was required.

CCTV Footage Showed Failure To Signal

The video evidence formed the backbone of the prosecution's case.

Footage reportedly showed Willoughby turning sharply across the scooter's path without activating her indicator or checking for overtaking traffic. The rider struck the side of the Mini and was flung onto the tarmac while the scooter slid across the road.

Magistrates concluded Willoughby's manoeuvre amounted to careless driving under the Road Traffic Act, stating her failure to signal or account for the biker's position created an immediate road hazard.

Because of her guilty plea, the case did not proceed to trial.

Court Outcome And Penalties

Alongside the £2,444 ($3,100) financial penalty, Willoughby now has six points added to her driving record.

The sanction places her halfway toward the UK's 12-point threshold, which typically triggers an automatic driving ban.

No disqualification was issued in this instance, and the court did not impose any driving restrictions beyond the penalty points and fine.

Legal sources indicated that further proceedings relating to personal injury compensation would be addressed through separate civil litigation, should the injured rider choose to pursue damages.

Rare Court Appearance For The Presenter

The case represents one of the very few occasions where Willoughby has appeared in court-related news.

The former daytime TV host has largely retreated from public visibility following the traumatic stalker kidnapping plot, which earlier this year saw a security guard jailed for planning to abduct her from her family home.

Since stepping back from broadcasting duties, Willoughby has attended only limited industry engagements and has avoided major presenting commitments.

This courtroom appearance added renewed scrutiny to her life, although proceedings remained strictly limited to the road traffic incident and did not extend to any other matters.

Victim Recovery Remains Unclear

Updated medical details on the scooter rider's recovery have not been disclosed. The court confirmed only that the injuries were serious enough to support a careless driving conviction resulting in physical harm.

Road safety groups warn that failure to indicate remains a leading cause of two-wheel collisions across the UK, particularly in dense urban traffic where scooters and motorcycles often pass stationary or slowing vehicles.

Campaigners continue to urge drivers to double-check mirrors before turning, describing such incidents as 'entirely preventable'.