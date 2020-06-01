"The Umbrella Academy" season 2 will follow the storyline from the source material's second arc titled "Dallas," if the poster is anything to go by.

The poster gave fans a few clues as to what could happen in the upcoming season. The prominent theory is the possibility that the story will follow the Academy to the 1960s or the 70s after Five used his power to save his siblings from the apocalypse in Season 1.

The outfits of three of the Hargreeves siblings hinted at this possibility. Allison, Diego, and Klaus are seemingly dressed for the time period, with the two brothers sporting long hair. There is no change to Ben's appearance since he is, after all, already dead. On the contrary, Five, Luther, and Vanya are still dressed as themselves from Season 1, which according to CBR, could just mean that they have yet to catch up with their siblings wherever they may be.

Interestingly, the poster for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 shows Allison without the scar on her throat, the one she got after Vanya slashed her. Either it disappeared because of their time travel or the Commission, Five's former employers, helped her with it. In the "Dallas" arc, the Commission used advanced technology to heal her.

Then, there is Five smiling with blood splattered on his face. In the "Dallas" storyline, Five goes back to the 1960s to complete his mission of killing John F. Kennedy. He was supposed to do it in Season 1 but he reunited with his family instead.

However, in the "Dallas" storyline, Allison ended up killing him instead through a rumour. This would explain her missing scar which could mean that she got her vocal chords back. This could also suggest that Allison is able to use her power again in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2. Then again, Five is a seasoned killer. The blood on his face could belong to any of his adversaries or commissioned victims.

All these clues from the poster hint that "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 will follow the "Dallas" storyline from the source material. Fans will soon find out when the show returns to Netflix on July 31.