Time travel still plays a big factor in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 if the teaser trailer and poster are anything to go by.

Netflix released the promotional poster and a teaser for the upcoming season, which hinted at the siblings' fate. The preview shows a pneumatic tube along with the caption "Have you seen the Hargreeves?" The teaser also promised to reveal the full Season 2 trailer soon.

Meanwhile, the poster hinted that the siblings have gotten lost in time following that climactic Season 1 finale. To recap, they managed to escape the apocalypse with the help of Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), who has the ability to travel through time. It was through his travels that he learned about the apocalypse and returned to the present time to warn his siblings about it. Little did they know that one of their own, Vanya or Number Seven (Ellen Page), brought about the apocalypse because of her powers, which she knew nothing about until the penultimate episode.

The poster for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 features the Hargreeves siblings not in the order of their numerical nicknames. Instead, they are in disarray and arranged like this: Ben/Six (Justin H. Min) Klaus/Four (Robert Sheehan), Allison/Three (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Luther/One (Tom Hopper), Diego/Two (David Castañeda), Vanya/Seven (EllenPage), and lastly, Number Five.

According to Screenrant, the Hargreeves siblings' arrangement could mean that they are lost in time somewhere. This would chime in well with the season's promotional materials that asked "When are they?" instead of where. The poster also highlights the spiral pattern for each character, which could hint at their time travel escapade in the installment.

Another thing to note from the poster is Five's expression. He has a mischievous grin and what appears to be blood on his face. It remains to be seen if he will get himself into some kind of trouble again in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 as he did in Season 1.

"The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31. The show is an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name created by Gerard Way of the band My Chemical Romance and Gabriel Bá.