Fans need not wait any longer to see the first official trailer for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 as it will arrive on Thursday, July 8.

The trailer release announcement came via a retro-vibe video shared on the series' official Instagram page. The clip featured actor Robert Sheehan, who plays Klaus Hargreeves, in a yoga pose before he marvelled at the writings on his palm. He held out his hands to the camera, where the phrase "trailer tomorrow" is written.

A few hours after, Gerard Way, the author of "The Umbrella Academy" comic book from which the Netflix show is based on, teased at a new soundtrack for Season 2 in a short clip. He appeared in another 70s-inspired graphic that contained what could be lyrics to the song.

"We got a love that's bigger than World War Three," "The Clock is moving," "Can you get through this," and "Here comes the end" are some of the phrases featured in the video. In another post, Way appeared at a recording studio singing with his guitar.

Interestingly, the mention of "war" in Way's video further hinted that "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 will follow the "Dallas" storyline from the second comic book series. In "Dallas," Diego, Luther, and Klaus end up sometime during the Vietnam War, where they met the young and still very much alive Pogo (he died in Season 1). Luther then warns the young Pogo about his death in the future.

"The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31. Returning cast members along with Sheehan include Justin Min (Ben), Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison) Aidan Gallagher (Five), and David Castañeda (Diego). Newcomers include Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond, Ritu Arya as the mischievous Lila, and Marin Ireland as Texas housewife Sissy.

Netflix released the synopsis for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 ahead of the trailer release announcement. The instalment puts the Hargreeves siblings back in time and scattered at different time points in 1960s Dallas, Texas. Five finds himself in the middle of a nuclear doomsday caused by the group's timeline disruption. Now, the siblings must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, and put a stop to it before they can return to the present timeline to stop another apocalypse. All the while, Five has to outrun a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins hot on his heels.