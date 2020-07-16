"The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 will bring a shift in the connection between brothers Klaus and Ben, as the former adapts to life being the centre of attention as a member of a spiritual cult.

Klaus was the least favoured Hargreeves sibling in Season 1, who usually got disregarded and thought of as odd because of his gift. He can see and talk to ghosts, specifically, the ghost of his dead brother Ben. While he rarely got the attention in Season 1, in the instalment he will get more than just a listening ear. "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 brings an ironic twist to Klaus' life in the 1960s as he becomes the leader of a cult whose members see him as a divine figure of some sort.

"I think Steve (Blackman) found it funny that last season there's a lot of examples of nobody listening to Klaus. You know, it's like everybody just disregards what he has to say because they think he's just odd, or they think he's trying to get something or make it about himself," Robert Sheehan told i09 of his character. "So we wanted to put Klaus somewhere where people are listening to him way too much, and it puts him at the top of this very, very Jesus-y kind of cult," he added.

Klaus' new-found stardom gives Ben an opportunity to use his brother's gift to find ways to interact with the world of the living. Justin Min, who plays Ben, teased that something exciting happens between the brothers midway through Season 2.

"In terms of the interaction between Ben and Klaus and this sort of interplay between both their powers, something really, really exciting and fun happens sort of midway through the season that they discovered that they can do with each other," Min said adding that they "evolve and change this season" which makes Ben a more fun character to portray.

Min said that "this discovery leads to a sort of independence and agency that Ben, unfortunately, didn't have much of last season." He teased that in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2, Ben will make decisions for himself, and will use his powers for whatever tricks are up his sleeves "in order to do what he wants when he needs to."

In the Season 1 finale, the Hargreeves siblings saw Ben appear before their eyes before they jumped time. Fans believe that this is a hint that he will eventually appear in the flesh in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2.