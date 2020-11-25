Steve Blackman took to social media on Tuesday to tease what would be an interesting season 3 premiere of "The Umbrella Academy", when the Hargreeves siblings meet their new family.

The showrunner took to Instagram to tease fans about what could be a powerful storyline when the show returns to Netflix. He shared a photo of the script for Episode 1 which has the title "Meet the Family" along with the caption, "Who's excited for season 3?"

Blackman wrote the episode with Michelle Lovretta, who also acts as consulting producer for "The Umbrella Academy." She also wrote the screenplay for other TV shows including "Lost Girl", "Killjoys," and "The Secret Circle."

The title for ‘THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY’ Season 3 premiere has been revealed.



The title confirms that "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 will pick up where season 2 left off, with the Hargreeves siblings back in the present time following a trip to 1960s Dallas. However, they were in for a big surprise when they saw that they are no longer the sole residents of the mansion.

Apparently, the siblings landed in an alternate present-day where their father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is still alive. Ben (Justin H. Min) is also no longer a ghost and is the sinister leader of the new group of super-powered humans called the Sparrow Academy. Episode 1 will likely introduce each member of the group and reveal if their powers show any resemblance to the powers of the Hargreeves siblings.

Blackman said the addition of the Sparrow Academy is in line with the group's appearance in the third instalment of the comic book of the same name, which is the inspiration behind the show. Gerard Way, who wrote the graphic novel, pitched the idea to include them.

"So Gerard sort of walked me through what he wanted to do with the characters they call the Sparrow Academy. I thought that was a great launching point," Blackman said of the group's introduction in the season 2 finale.

As for "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 storyline, Blackman said he already has "big plans." He did not go into details but teased at the importance of differentiating the Hargreeves siblings from the members of the Sparrow Academy.