"The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 is said to be planning to start production in October although Netflix has yet to announce a renewal.

According to We Got This Covered, filming will return to Toronto, where shooting for Seasons 1 and 2 mostly took place. Season 2 premiered on July 31 and started production four months after the show debuted on TV. Given this timeline, fans are likely looking at late October or early November for the Season 3 filming to begin.

This is, of course, pending a renewal from the streaming giant. The cast has not confirmed another season either. "The Umbrella Academy" star Emmy Raver-Lampman, who played Allison Hargreeves, said that she is in the dark about the show's future.

"I wish [I knew more]. Fingers crossed," she admitted during an interview on IMDb's Movies That Changed My Life podcast.

"We're honestly waiting with bated breath as well, as [you]. So, you know," Lampman added.

However, there is a high chance that Netflix will renew the series given how Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. To recap, the Hargreeves siblings successfully returned to the year 2019 but it was not what they expected. "The Umbrella Academy" seemed to have been replaced by the Sparrow Academy, led by Ben, — who is very much alive.

They may have returned to an alternate timeline where "The Umbrella Academy" does not exist. Their trip to the 1960s and the changes they made during the time may have somehow affected the future.

Talking about the change in his character, Justin H. Min told TV Line that Season 3's Ben "would be quite different, in terms of not only his appearance, but even in terms of personality and character" from the Ben that fans have known and loved.

"One of the biggest things we really wanted to do was create as much of a contrast from Ghost Ben to Sparrow Academy Ben as possible," he said.

Aside from the mysterious "Sparrow Academy," "The Umbrella Academy" Season 3 also has to reveal whether Harlan will have a big role to play in in the story. Season 2 teased that he still has Vanya's superpowers which he got when she saved him from drowning via mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.