It is the feud that continues to define the modern British monarchy, and now, it has been reignited by a fresh wave of incendiary claims.

Just as it appeared Prince William had a moment to shine with his global Earthshot Prize awards, a new report has alleged that Prince Harry deliberately sought to upstage his estranged brother. These explosive allegations, published by RadarOnline, claim the Duke of Sussex has become 'unrecognisable' to William and is now viewed by insiders as a 'spoiled brat' who is 'very jealous' of his sibling's continued success.

The claims suggest that tension persists between the two princes as their royal paths continue to diverge. According to the report, sources allege that Harry has struggled with being outside the royal fold, particularly as Prince William's public role as heir to the throne has expanded.

The source sneered, 'This is all a new person we've seen since he married Meghan.' This latest 'stunt'—the Duke of Sussex's sudden trip to Canada for Remembrance Day events that clashed with William's five-day trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize—was reportedly 'deliberate,' according to royal insiders.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Prince Harry's representatives have officially confirmed these claims, with Harry's team vehemently denying any attempt to overshadow his brother. However, the accusations paint a picture of a relationship that is now 'at an all-time low.'

Prince Harry: Is He Really 'Unrecognisable' to Prince William?

The core of the recent allegations revolves around a perceived change in Prince Harry's character and behaviour since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

Having relocated to California, where they run the Archewell Foundation and engage in charitable and media projects, Harry has concentrated on independent ventures, while his brother's royal profile has grown immensely.

The claims describe a shift in Prince Harry's conduct, portraying him as increasingly frustrated with his brother's growing influence within the monarchy.

One source, quoted in the RadarOnline article, was specific and harsh in their assessment of the Duke of Sussex, claiming, 'He was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were.' This source noted that 'Harry is now unrecognisable' to his estranged family members.

The timing of the recent Canada visit, announced just as William was landing in Brazil, has been labelled 'insane' by an insider, who scoffed that 'Diary clashes never used to happen.' Harry's team, however, insisted that the Remembrance events had been 'planned nearly a year ago' and the timing of the announcement was dictated by security concerns, as he is 'not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the Royal Family.'

Public interest in the brothers' relationship remains high, particularly after Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, in which he described long-standing differences between them and acknowledged that there had 'always been this competition between us.' The claims alleging that Harry is 'very jealous of William' are being weighed against a documented history of rivalry.

Previously, royal author Robert Jobson noted that William was 'surprised' by how successful Harry's Invictus Games had become. Additionally, LiveMint reported that William may have been 'a bit envious of [Harry's] freedoms.'

These reports show that public discussion of rivalry between the two princes has varied over time, with both being the subject of speculation about competition and jealousy.

The Consequence for Prince Harry's Royal Future

Prince William, now first in line to the British throne following the accession of King Charles III in 2022, has taken on an expanded public role. His official royal duties include supporting the King, representing the Crown, and overseeing charitable initiatives like the Earthshot Prize, which William founded in 2020 to promote solutions to climate challenges. The award ceremony attracts global attention and celebrities.

The insider claimed the Duke trying to overshadow his brother's work was 'deliberate,' adding: 'Harry is a spoiled brat and wants attention. He is very jealous of William. ... He's not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time.'

The impact of such alleged actions may be long-lasting. Biographer Andrew Lownie has suggested that Prince Harry'sactions will have serious consequences for any future major milestone in the monarchy.

Lownie believes Harry will never get an invitation to William's coronation, which will occur after the death of their father. The author even suggested that the Duke may be 'iced out of his dad Charles' funeral' when William presides as the reigning monarch.

'Both Andrew and Harry will be banned [from the events],' Lownie is quoted as saying, adding a stark conclusion: 'The relationship between William and Harry is over.'

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued comments on the latest claims, adhering to the royal family's tradition of refraining from responding to personal reports.

The continuing media focus on the princes highlights the enduring public fascination with the dynamics of the modern royal family as Prince William's duties grow and Prince Harry continues his life abroad.