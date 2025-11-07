Prince William doesn't want to talk about his controversial uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The Prince of Wales was asked about the recent changes in his family, and he dodged the most talked-about issue, King Charles's decision to strip Andrew of all his royal privileges, including the removal of his title as 'Prince'.

Prince William Asked About Recent Family Changes

The future British monarch appeared at the Earthshot Prize awards final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday. At the event, he spoke to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, who mentioned Prince William 'humanizing the monarchy.'

Amanpour also pointed out the changes the Prince of Wales wanted to bring to the throne and the recent transformation within the royal family. She encouraged the heir to the throne to talk about them 'a little bit'.

Prince William dodged the question by talking about the Earthshot Prize, which he founded in 2020, instead of addressing Andrew's renewed controversies.

'I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change,' Prince William replied. 'Rather than talk about it, we're doing it. That's where I want it to be.'

Did Prince William Take A Swipe At Uncle Andrew?

While discussing change, the royal acknowledged the people who work to protect the environment and called them the 'true action heroes of all time.' He believed that with their efforts, change is possible.

'Change will come by backing them, not by what I do,' Prince William continued.

He also mentioned being surrounded by good people as he continued his advocacy to find groundbreaking solutions to Earth's most pressing environmental issues.

'And so I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world,' the father of three added.

Amanpour asked Prince William if that was the change he wanted his son to be proud of. The Duke of Cambridge confirmed, saying it was important to 'provide a leadership and a vision that there's good things to come' and that 'it's not all negative.'

Prince William said it was good news for his kids that the planet is 'healthier [and in] better state,' thanks to the people who support the Earthshot Prize.

The eldest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana could simply be talking about the Earthshot Prize, but it was easy to associate his words with his disgraced uncle, who just lost all his royal privileges last week.

What Happened to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor?

Last week, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the monarchy 'initiated a formal process to remove the Styles, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.' Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband will also no longer be referred to as 'His Royal Highness' or 'Prince' and will simply be known as 'Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.'

According to sources, it was a 'family decision.' Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton were involved in deciding Andrew's fate by giving it a 'female touch.'

William, who is allegedly more ruthless in dealing with Andrew's issues, supported the King's choice. The heir reportedly doesn't want to 'inherit the headache.'

Aside from the removal of his title, Andrew must vacate the Royal Lodge, which has served as his home for the past 20 years.