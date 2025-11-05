Britons are rallying around Samir Zitouni, a 48-year-old London North Eastern Railway (LNER) staff member whose actions during the Huntingdon train attack in November 2025 have been praised as heroic.

Zitouni stepped in when a man armed with a knife began attacking passengers on a train travelling from Doncaster to London King's Cross. Police said he helped save several lives before being seriously injured.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Messages of support have poured in from colleagues, passengers and public officials, reflecting the deep respect for his courage and professionalism.

Background and His Role in the Attack

The attack occurred on the evening of Saturday 1 November 2025, shortly after the train departed Peterborough. Eleven people were injured during the incident. Anthony Williams, 32, has since been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Among those hurt was Samir Zitouni, an LNER customer experience host of more than 20 years, who stepped in to shield passengers from the attacker aboard the 18:25 Doncaster–London service. The British Transport Police (BTP) said his actions were 'nothing short of heroic' and that he 'undoubtedly saved many people's lives', according to Rail Magazine.

Recovery and Public Recognition

He continues to receive treatment, with both the BTP and LNER confirming his condition is stable, reports The Guardian. His family issued a statement thanking the public for their support, saying: 'We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam. We are immensely proud of him and his courage. The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us, he's always been a hero.'

Tributes have continued across the country. LNER managing director David Horne described Zitouni's response as 'incredibly brave' and pledged full company support for him and his family. The Home Secretary praised his 'breathtaking bravery' in the House of Commons, while Cambridgeshire County Council chair Peter McDonald said Zitouni's actions reflected 'extraordinary courage' that 'saved lives'.

Why His Actions Matter

Zitouni's intervention was significant because his role focuses on passenger service rather than security or law enforcement. Yet in a moment of crisis, he acted decisively to protect others. Witnesses said he used his body as a barrier, giving passengers crucial seconds to escape and preventing the attacker from advancing through the train.

Investigators described his response as a key factor in limiting further casualties. They said the train driver's ability to divert into Huntingdon station was aided by the time Zitouni's actions created.

Impact on Rail Safety

The incident has prompted discussion within the rail industry about staff training, emergency procedures and support for frontline workers who face violence on the job. LNER has deployed an incident-care team to assist those affected, according to The Times.

Zitouni has been widely praised for his composure and selflessness. For many, his story represents the quiet heroism shown by public-facing workers who respond instinctively to danger. As he continues his recovery, colleagues and passengers alike have expressed hope that his actions will lead to lasting improvements in safety and support across Britain's rail network.