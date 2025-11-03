A stabbing occurred in a train in the UK, leaving several people wounded. One of the survivors of the train attack shared their account of the incident, revealing what the assailant told her as she begged for her life.

A woman named Dayna Arnold, who survived the stabbing incident when she boarded the train carriage at Peterborough with her friend Andy Gray, shared her experience with The Sun. The train was on its route from Doncaster to King's Cross, with a stop at Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

According to Arnold, she fell to the floor when crowds of people were trying to flee through the aisle as the knifeman started slashing into 'anyone he could find.'

'I was going with the crowd but then I got knocked into some seats,' said Arnold, who also works as a site manager. 'I looked back and saw the knifeman running so I slid down to the floor. He came at me with the knife and I begged, "Please don't."'

'Then something shifted in his face and he just carried on. I feel very fortunate to be alive,' Arnold continued. 'Then a minute or so later he came back through, looked at me again and said, "The devil's not going to win," and continued on. I was waiting 'cause I could still hear him in the carriage. I heard the doors open and ran off the train.'

'I saw him take off running and then minutes later police rushed past me and I saw him get tasered by the taxi rank,' said Arnold.

Arnold described the assailant as 'quite tall with dark coloured skin' and wearing dark clothing and a hat over braided shoulder-length hair. Arnold and Gray, whose sweater was covered in blood stains from the attack, were offered to stay overnight by staff at the nearby pub Sandford House for free before taking the bus home the next day.

Gray's sweater was covered in blood stains as he used his trouser belt to stop one man from bleeding to death on the train.

Another Account of the Incident

Gray, who also works as a project manager, also shared his account of the incident to The Sun. Gray said that they had only been on the train for five minutes when the attack happened.

'The attacker was at the back end of carriage J while we were at the front,' said Gray. 'We were ordering drinks and food and stuff like that. We just heard this commotion and panic of people's voices. I looked down and saw this huge knife plunging into people.'

'I got out of the seat and grabbed Dayna to get her out but her bag strap got caught on the seat. The wall of people that were panicking swept me away and we were separated,' Gray continued. 'A young lad there was only 19 or 20 had been cut and stabbed really badly. He had a gash on his arm and had several puncture wounds under his arm.'

Gray shared that the injured person was walking through the panicked crowd, asking for help.

'I looked and saw how bad it was. There was a lot of blood coming out and it looked like an artery bleed,' shared Gray. 'I took my belt off to create a makeshift tourniquet and sat him down to string his arm up.'

'The attacker was just stabbing anybody who he could find. I don't know how it started or why. I only saw one guy but apparently there was two arrests,' Gray told The Sun. A 32-year-old British man was one of the arrests, on suspicion of attempted murder.