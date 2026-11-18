Cyber incidents and technical outages disrupted US businesses in mid-November, affecting travel, banking, healthcare, aviation and online services. The incidents ranged from unauthorised access and malicious code to software defects and maintenance-related failures. Authorities and companies have not established a common cause linking them.

Cyber Incidents Affect Hospitals, Universities and Software Firms

Expedia Group said attackers accessed its systems through a compromised third-party technology provider. The company has not disclosed whether customer information was exposed or confirmed the extent of any potential data loss.

Vanderbilt University said OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams remained disabled on 17 November following a cyber incident. The university warned that restoring access could take several weeks, with the first milestone expected in early December.

ConnectWise investigated unauthorised activity involving ScreenConnect partner environments. Huntress detected its SCKit toolkit on 288 hosts across 48 organisations on 11 November. ConnectWise identified five third-party extensions potentially associated with the activity and disabled them across approximately 400 partner environments as a precaution. The presence of the extensions did not, by itself, establish that an environment had been compromised.

Bitrise took its developer platform offline on 13 November after detecting suspicious activity and confirming unauthorised access to an internal system. The company said the system did not store or process customer data and that it had found no evidence that customer data, secrets or source code had been exposed.

Monadnock Community Hospital confirmed on 16 November that a cyber incident had caused a server outage affecting its Peterborough hospital and locations in Jaffrey and Antrim. Third-party specialists were investigating what information, if any, had been affected.

Optimizely said an attacker exploited a Web Experimentation vulnerability to inject malicious code into customer projects. Report URI found 188 infected snippets across 178 organisations, including websites associated with the BBC, CNN and Zoom. The code could steal payment-card information and replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses. It traced about $7,040 (€6,392; £5,334) in cryptocurrency to attacker-linked wallets by 19:25 UTC on 16 November. The potential number of exposed payment cards remains unknown. Optimizely said it had fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects.

Technical Failures Disrupt Cloud Platforms, Airlines and Financial Services

Microsoft said a software defect exposed by changes in network traffic caused its 12-13 November global outage, affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot. The company traced the problem to a latent defect in networking gateway servers that caused them to become unresponsive under certain load conditions.

Anthropic reported several separate problems affecting Claude. These included elevated errors affecting its models and services on 16 November and difficulties joining calls through Claude Meetings beta on 16-17 November. Anthropic attributed the meeting issue to higher-than-expected demand. It said calls already in progress and other Claude features were unaffected.

AWS reported authentication, sign-up and connectivity problems in its US East (N. Virginia) region on 15 November. Its status dashboard listed 11 affected services, including IAM Identity Center, AWS Sign-Up, Amazon Connect and CloudWatch. The problems were subsequently resolved.

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on 13 November after excessive data traffic destabilised legacy telecommunications equipment during router replacement work. The agency said its network received approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. Air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m. ET after the system stabilised.

Workday placed its WD1 production tenants into maintenance on 13 November after an issue involving its disaster-recovery environment left production data in an inconsistent state. Florida Atlantic University confirmed that its Workday service was restored on 14 November.

United Airlines experienced a technology outage on 16 November that delayed departing flights for about 100 minutes. A pilots' union memo said applications used for crew communications and final aircraft weight information were affected. United said flights already airborne and United Express operations were unaffected. The airline reported no indication of a cybersecurity incident.

JPMorgan Chase attributed transaction delays on 16 November to a software bug in its on-premises hardware systems. The bank said customers could still access their accounts and funds and that there was no evidence the problem was cyber-related. Plaid also reported intermittent errors involving Chase transactions.

Apple attributed several service disruptions on 17 November to an internal update. Customers reported problems involving iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Support and other services. The company said many systems had been restored and that the incident was not caused by a cyberattack.

The National Security Agency reported temporary network degradation during scheduled maintenance on 17 November. It said some internal systems were affected but that mission-critical capabilities remained fully operational.

OpenAI's status history recorded separate incidents involving image-generation services, Workspace Agent runs, website publishing, ChatGPT and advertising billing, and API cost data between 12 and 17 November. These were service-specific technical problems rather than evidence of a wider security breach.