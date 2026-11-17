Arion Kurtaj was a teenager linked to the Lapsus$ hacking group who breached Rockstar Games in September 2022 in one of the video game studio's most damaging cyber-attacks. The intrusion exposed 90 clips of unfinished Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay, triggering a blackmail threat and costing the developer a reported $5 million (£3.79 million) in recovery expenses, alongside thousands of hours of staff time.

Kurtaj carried out the attack while on bail for previous hacking offences and staying at a Travelodge in Bicester, Oxfordshire, where police had arranged accommodation for his protection. He had reportedly been threatened by rival hackers over cryptocurrency theft.

Who Is Arion Kurtaj, the GTA 6 Hacker?

Kurtaj is from Oxfordshire and was 17 when the Rockstar attack took place. He was associated with Lapsus$, an international hacking group that targeted major technology companies, including Uber, Nvidia, Rockstar Games and telecommunications providers BT and EE.

The group stole corporate data and threatened to release confidential information unless its demands were met. In an attack involving BT and EE, Kurtaj and another teenage hacker demanded a $4 million (£3.03 million) ransom. The companies did not pay, and the hackers also used compromised customer information to target cryptocurrency accounts.

GTA VI HACKER WHO LEAKED 90 GAMEPLAY VIDEOS PLEADS GUILTY TO HACKING ROCKSTAR GAMES, UBER AND REVOLUT



Arion Kurtaj, 21, a member of notorious cybercrime group Lapsus$, has pleaded guilty to a series of high-profile cyberattacks targeting some of the world’s biggest companies.… pic.twitter.com/hdQQ5BplVv — Not Guilty TV (@Notguiltytv) November 16, 2026

Kurtaj's autism was a significant factor in the original legal proceedings. In June 2023, he was deemed unfit to plead or stand trial following psychiatric assessments. Instead, a jury considered whether he had carried out the alleged acts, rather than determining his criminal responsibility through a conventional trial. In August 2023, jurors found that he had committed 12 offences. A second teenager associated with Lapsus$ was also found responsible for several offences.

In December 2023, Judge Patricia Lees ordered Kurtaj's indefinite detention in a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act. A mental health assessment presented during sentencing said he 'continued to express the intent to return to cyber-crime as soon as possible. He is highly motivated.' Court reports also described violent behaviour and property damage while he was in custody.

However, the case subsequently took another turn. After being deemed fit to stand trial, Kurtaj pleaded guilty to hacking offences at Woolwich Crown Court on 16 November 2026. The Crown Prosecution Service said he admitted involvement in attacks against Rockstar Games, BT/EE, Revolut and Uber. He is due to be sentenced on 23 November 2026.

How the GTA 6 Hacker Exposed Rockstar's Secrets

Kurtaj accessed Rockstar's systems and stole approximately 90 clips containing nearly an hour of gameplay from the unfinished title.

He then entered the company's internal Slack messaging platform and issued an ultimatum. His message read: 'If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours I will start releasing the source code.'

Rockstar did not comply. The stolen footage subsequently appeared on an online gaming forum under the username TeaPotUberHacker, exposing gameplay from a title still years away from release. The footage also revealed that a woman would be among the game's playable protagonists, a detail Rockstar had not yet officially disclosed.

Rockstar reportedly told the court that the incident cost it $5 million (£3.79 million) to recover from, in addition to thousands of hours of staff time. The breach also caused significant disruption and compromised the studio's plans for revealing the game.

Kurtaj's defence had previously argued that the strong response to the game's first trailer demonstrated that the leak had not seriously damaged Rockstar's commercial prospects. The trailer attracted 128 million YouTube views within four days.

However, the court's consideration of the case extended beyond the game's popularity. Judge Lees also considered the impact of Kurtaj's other hacking offences on individuals and companies targeted by Lapsus$. The proceedings demonstrated that the consequences of the attacks went well beyond the exposure of highly anticipated video game footage.