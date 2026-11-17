GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court in London on 16 November 2026 over a 2022 breach that exposed 90 videos of the unfinished game.

The attack took place while Kurtaj was a teenager and a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group. Rockstar Games estimated recovery costs at approximately $5 million (£3.79 million), excluding thousands of hours employees spent responding to the intrusion.

Kurtaj, now 21, also admitted cybercrimes involving Uber, Revolut and telecommunications companies BT and EE. Prosecutors described him as a leading figure in Lapsus$, whose attacks involved persuading employees to surrender credentials or provide access to corporate systems.

How the GTA 6 Footage Reached an Online Forum

Kurtaj breached Rockstar in September 2022 while on bail for separate hacking offences. He was staying under police protection at a Travelodge in Bicester after rival hackers threatened him over cryptocurrency holdings.

His computer had been confiscated. He reportedly accessed Rockstar's systems through an Amazon Fire Stick connected to the hotel television, alongside a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

The stolen clips contained nearly 60 minutes of unfinished Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay. They circulated before Rockstar released its first official trailer, exposing details the developer had intended to withhold, including Lucia, a female playable protagonist, alongside fellow lead character Jason.

Kurtaj also entered Rockstar's internal Slack messaging platform and threatened to release the game's source code unless the company contacted him. After Rockstar refused to cooperate, he published stolen material on an online forum under the username TeaPotUberHacker.

The disclosure disrupted the company's planned marketing by revealing gameplay and character information before its official announcements.

A Hospital Order Before the GTA 6 Plea

The guilty plea followed a reassessment of Kurtaj's ability to participate in criminal proceedings.

Medical assessments in 2023 had found him unfit to stand trial because of the severity of his autism. Instead, jurors considered whether he had committed the alleged acts in a trial of the facts, rather than deciding his criminal guilt.

A hospital order imposed in December 2023 placed him indefinitely in a secure psychiatric facility. A routine assessment in late 2025 subsequently concluded that he could stand trial.

Kurtaj was transferred to prison in January 2026, allowing conventional criminal proceedings to resume. He admitted the offences at Monday's hearing instead of contesting them before a jury.

GTA 6 Hacker Kurtaj Faces Sentencing

Kurtaj is due to be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 23 November 2026. Kurtaj committed the hacking offences when he was 16 and 17, a circumstance the court must consider even though he is now an adult.

He also admitted offences involving assaults on staff in custody, including multiple biting incidents. His possession of a mobile phone in prison forms part of the broader proceedings, after he sent a taunting message to police and posted photographs and updates on Snapchat.

The court must consider medical evidence and the circumstances of his earlier hospital order. Another hospital order remains possible if the legal medical requirements are satisfied and the court considers treatment appropriate.

It remains unclear whether either side intends to seek that outcome or how the court will account for time Kurtaj has already spent in hospital and prison.