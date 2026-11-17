The hacker responsible for leaking 90 Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay videos has pleaded guilty to cybercrime offences, revealing how ordinary hotel equipment helped him continue attacking major companies despite being subject to bail restrictions.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, admitted offences involving Rockstar Games, Uber, Revolut and BT/EE at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 16 November 2026. His guilty plea came three days before GTA 6's scheduled release on 19 November.

How Hotel Equipment Helped the GTA 6 Hacker

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed that Kurtaj continued his activities after being moved to a hotel for his own protection in September 2022.

Already facing charges relating to earlier cyberattacks, he breached his bail conditions and used a mobile phone, the hotel's television Wi-Fi connection and a Fire Stick to target additional companies.

The equipment was relatively ordinary, but prosecutors emphasised that Kurtaj employed sophisticated hacking techniques. His actions demonstrated that restrictions on conventional computers did not necessarily prevent someone with sufficient technical knowledge from accessing corporate systems.

Among his targets was Rockstar Games, where he obtained 90 videos showing unfinished gameplay from the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Kurtaj subsequently published the material online using the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker and threatened to release the game's source code. The incident exposed confidential development footage years before Rockstar's planned release.

Rockstar Was Not His Only Target

The investigation revealed that Kurtaj's activities extended beyond the gaming industry.

Between August and November 2021, he accessed BT/EE servers and data files, contributing to unauthorised SIM swaps affecting customers. Such attacks can allow criminals to take control of telephone numbers, potentially exposing personal communications and accounts protected by text-message authentication.

After his relocation to the hotel, Kurtaj also targeted financial technology company Revolut, compromising information belonging to thousands of customers.

In a separate attack against Uber, he stole sensitive information, deleted internal data and accounts, and sent an inappropriate image to employees.

Prosecutors estimated that the Uber incident alone generated costs exceeding $2.8 million, approximately £2.1 million. The wider campaign demonstrated how attacks against different organisations could expose commercially sensitive information and disrupt everyday services.

Prosecutors Reveal How Investigators Identified Kurtaj

City of London Police led the investigation, supported by US law enforcement partners and prosecutors from the Complex Casework Unit.

Despite Kurtaj's use of multiple online identities, investigators reconstructed his activities through digital evidence. The Crown Prosecution Service said examinations of devices established timelines connecting his identity to particular locations and offences.

Specialist Prosecutor Robert Hutchinson described the investigation as exceptionally complex and challenging. He said Kurtaj continued targeting organisations even after being charged with serious offences, demonstrating persistent disregard for the consequences.

Kurtaj also admitted possessing an unauthorised mobile phone in prison in March 2026, which he used to send a mocking message to emergency services. He is scheduled to be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 23 November.

The case highlights a broader cybersecurity concern: sophisticated attacks do not necessarily require expensive or specialised equipment.

For Rockstar, the guilty plea closes an important chapter in the investigation, although the exposure of confidential GTA 6 footage illustrates the lasting consequences of compromised corporate systems.