US president Donald Trump has found a silver lining in the COVID-19 diagnosis of his wife, Melania Trump.

In a recent campaign rally, Donald Trump said there was at least one "good thing" that came out of Melania Trump getting infected with the novel coronavirus. The POTUS said that since both of them tested positive for the respiratory disease, it proved that they live together contrary to rumours that claim otherwise, reports The Mirror.

"And then our great First Lady tested positive," he told a crowd of supporters in Pennsylvania, adding: "That's, uh, well at least those rumours that we don't live together turned out to be false."

The 74-year-old further mocked the persistent rumours about him living apart from his wife, saying: "'She lives in a house some place in Virginia.' No, no. She lives with me. And she tested..."

"I said that's the only good thing about her testing positive," the father-of-five noted.

The president added that Melania was "strong, and knocked it out." The couple's 14-year-old son Barron Trump had also tested positive for the virus but has recovered now.

Meanwhile, the FLOTUS praised her husband's handling of COVID-19 in her first solo 2020 campaign event. Speaking at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Wisconsin in support of Trump's bid for re-election, the 50-year-old said: "This administration has worked tirelessly to support families and people struggling financially during this pandemic while Democrats in Congress refuse to sign another stimulus package. Such selfish, politically corrupt decisions are what separate the swamp politicians from President Trump and his administration."

The former model also claimed that the US has "made great progress" in its fight against the global pandemic. Further praising her husband of 15 years, Melania said: "I watched Donald continue to work hard to keep people informed and calm, to protect our economy and make hard and unpopular decisions to do all he could to keep us all safe."

The first couple's relationship often makes it to the headlines, accompanied by pictures and videos of Melania apparently refusing to hold her husband's hand. The speculations of a rift between the duo increased recently after the FLOTUS's former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff called their marriage "transactional" in a recently-released memoir.