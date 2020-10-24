The first lady of the US attended the second and final presidential debate between her husband and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Melania Trump yet again shared an awkward moment with her husband US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Twitter users were quick to notice the uncoordinated reaction of the first lady and her husband. Melania attended the second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

What caught the attention of social media users was Melania Trump appearing to pull away her hand out of her husband's at the end of the presidential debate. The pair were seen walking off the stage together. The video clip shows Melania and Jill Biden joining their husband's on the podium on Thursday at the end of the debate ahead of the election on Nov. 3.

Jill greeted her husband Joe Biden with a warm hug, Melania just stood next to Trump before taking his hand as cameras clicked pictures of the two couples. As the couple began to walk off stage, Melania appeared to pull her hand out of her husband's grasp and walked away from him.

Melania and Donald were pictured later, holding hands on their return to the White House. Their bizarre reaction went viral on Twitter.

"I wonder if Walter Reed has marriage counselors?" [sic] one Twitter user joked. Trump received treatment at the military hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.

"Looks like passport love on the rocks," another said.

A third added that the country song Stand By Your Man couldn't have been a big hit in Slovenia, where Melania was born.

For the first appearance, post her recovery, Melania wore a black face mask which matched her sleeveless black dress. Jill also sported a floral face mask that matched her dress. Melania received criticism for not wearing a mask en-route to the event. She was pictured without a mask on board Marine One.

Before the debate, the Trumps were photographed together for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19. Melania and Donald were seen walking towards supporters at Nashville International Airport ahead of the event at Belmont University. They held hands in photos showing their return to Washington later on Thursday night.

The FLOTUS was forced to cancel her appearance on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as she still had symptoms of the virus.