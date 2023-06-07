A former US intelligence official has claimed that the US government has possession of "partially intact" alien vehicles.

The whistle-blower, identified as David Grusch, made the revelations during an interview with The Debrief. He had served as a senior technical adviser for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis during his time at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Here's what Grusch has said:

He claims that he tried to provide classified data to Congress about the alien vehicles but was stopped from doing so. He further stated that Congress is being illegally denied access to the information.

Grusch said that the government has recovered fragments of non-human craft over the years, and in some cases, they have even found completely intact craft.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," Grusch said. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles." He added that the material recovered over the years is "of exotic origin."

"[This assessment is] based on the vehicle morphologies, material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures," Grusch said.

Jonathan Grey, a current intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Centre (Nasic), also confirmed Grush's claims.

"The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone," Grey said. "Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us."

What do others claim?

This is not the first time that claims have been made about the existence of aliens. Over the years, several UFO experts have made several claims about alien craft visiting our planet.

In fact, recently, a draft paper released by a Pentagon official and an astronomer from Harvard University claimed that aliens may be sending small spacecraft to explore our planet.

The paper was published by Avi Loeb, an astronomer at Harvard University, and Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was set up in July 2022 by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to study "objects of interest" present in space, the sky, and underwater.

It claims that an alien mothership in the solar system could be sending out these tiny probes to study planet Earth.

"An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions," read the report.

"These 'dandelion seeds' could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a manoeuvring capability," it said. "Equipped with a large surface-to-mass ratio of a parachute, technological 'dandelion seeds' could slow down in the Earth's atmosphere to avoid burnup and then pursue their objectives wherever they land," it added.

It goes on to suggest that the alien civilisation that created these tiny probes may have sent out these tiny spacecraft long before Earth even came into existence.

Belief in UFOs is a global phenomenon, with millions of people subscribing to ideas of unidentified flying objects, aliens, abductions, and government conspiracies. Last year, a report claimed that the oldest UFO sighting in the UK was recorded in 1742, during the reign of King George II of Great Britain.

The alleged UFO was spotted by a physician named Cromwell Mortimer, who was also secretary of the Royal Society.

In December 1742, Mortimer was on his way home from Westminster when he spotted a shiny object. Another UFO expert, Anna Whitty, also made quite astounding claims about aliens last year and said that they have always been on the planet and live under the oceans for protection.

Meanwhile, the US Space Agency NASA has said that they have not found any convincing evidence of extra-terrestrial life associated with UAP. The statement came from the members of the NASA advisory board tasked with studying unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).