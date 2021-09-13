Novak Djokovic's bid to create history by winning the calendar Grand Slam was thwarted by Daniil Medvedev. The Russian was in fine form when it mattered most as he dominated the world's best player to become only the fourth player to defeat Djokovic in straight sets in a major final.

Medvedev claimed his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in New York with a 6-4,6-4,6-4 win over the world number one. The world number two, who had lost at the same stage to Rafael Nadal in 2019, was ecstatic and was clear that he will be celebrating this win over the coming days, and was hoping his antics do not make the news.

"Russians know how to celebrate. Hopefully I will not get in the news. If I [do], it's going to be in a good way. But I'm going to definitely celebrate the next few days," Medvedev said after his win, as quoted by the Guardian.

Medvedev also joined an exclusive club of players having beaten the strangle hold of the "Big Three" - Roger Federer, Nadal, Djojkovic - over the game since 2006. He joins Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro as the only other players to have won one or more Grand Slams during that period.

The 25-year-old received praise from current and former greats for his effort at the 2021 US Open. It started with the legendary Rod Laver, who put in perspective the feat that the Russian accomplished by beating the Serbian, who was undefeated in major competitions this year with a 27-0 record.

"Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the greatest tonight. To win your first Grand Slam title is always special, to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Take heart Novak, the quest continues," Laver wrote via his official Twitter handle.

The praise continued with women's tennis legend Gabriela Sabatini praising both the finalists for a successful tournament. Fellow US Open winner Del Potro shared in the joy of Medvedev claiming to be aware of the feeling to have claimed a first major title.

"Congratulations Daniil Medvedev, well deserved! No words can describe how it feels to win your first US Open, but I bet you're the happiest man alive right now!" the Argentine, who won the title in 2009, wrote.

Medvedev's win will ensure the "Big Three" will start the 2022 campaign level on 20 Grand Slam titles each. The younger generation have shown this season, that they are ready to make in roads and break the Nadal-Djokovic-Federer stranglehold with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini making the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively.