In a horrific incident reported from Alton in Illinois, a pregnant woman, identified as Liese Dodd, was beheaded last week allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Her decapitated body was found on June 9. According to court documents, her head was found in a dumpster outside her apartment.

The 22-year-old woman was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder and was due to deliver in July. The horrific murder came to light after Dodd's mother, Heidi Noel, went to her house to check on her.

The police have arrested Dodd's ex-boyfriend, Deundrea Holloway, on the suspicion of murder. The couple had dated on and off for two years. They had moved to Alton very recently, per a report in The Mirror.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles, and concealment of homicidal death.

A court set Holloway's bail at $2,000,000. He is currently being held at the Alton Police Department.

"What happened to 22-year-old Lisa Dodd who just moved to this place, it's abominable. It's completely terrible what happened to her," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido told FOX 2.

"This daughter, this mother-to-be, and her family were in the planning stages of a baby shower that was supposed to be at the end of June but now instead the family is planning a funeral because of what a monster did," Pulido added.

"Nobody should have had to endure what Liese and her unborn child went through," he added. "On behalf of the Alton Police Department, I offer my sincerest condolences to Liese's family and friends."

Her grief-stricken mother told KMOV: "We were just excited and gathering the items you need to have a baby. She wasn't set on a name yet. [She] said 'my little bean'. So, we essentially were calling the baby bean," she told KMOV.

She added that her daughter had a big heart. "She'd do anything for anyone. She'd go out of her way to help people."