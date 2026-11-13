Millions of Americans will see major retirement changes in 2027, including higher 401(k) limits, a federal savings match worth up to $1,000 and a 3.6% Social Security increase. These developments could affect workers, older savers, and retirees.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new contribution limits on 12 November 2026, while the Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed its annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

1. The 401(k) Contribution Limit Rises to $25,500

Workers can contribute up to $25,500 to their 401(k) accounts in 2027, compared with $24,500 in 2026. The limit also applies to 403(b) plans, governmental 457 plans, and the federal Thrift Savings Plan. Employees aged 50 and older can contribute an additional $8,500, bringing their total to $34,000. The SIMPLE retirement account limit will increase from $17,000 to $17,500, while certain eligible plans will have a $19,100 limit.

2. More Taxpayers Could Qualify for IRA Benefits

The annual IRA contribution limit will remain $7,500, with an additional $1,100 allowance for people aged 50 and older. However, higher income thresholds could make more taxpayers eligible for traditional IRA deductions or Roth IRA contributions.

The traditional IRA deduction phase-out range will rise to $83,000-$93,000 for eligible single taxpayers and $133,000-$153,000 for married couples filing jointly. Roth IRA income limits will increase to $158,000-$173,000 for single taxpayers and heads of household, and $250,000-$260,000 for married couples filing jointly.

3. Workers Aged 60 to 63 Can Save Up to $37,250

Eligible workers aged 60 to 63 during 2027 can make enhanced catch-up contributions of up to $11,750 to qualifying workplace plans, up from $11,250 in 2026. Combined with the standard $25,500 allowance, their potential annual contribution reaches $37,250. This replaces the ordinary $8,500 catch-up allowance for this age group rather than adding to it. Eligibility depends on the workplace plan.

4. A New Federal Retirement Savings Match Begins

The federal Saver's Match programme will begin in 2027, replacing the Saver's Credit for qualifying retirement plan and IRA contributions. Eligible savers can receive a federal contribution worth up to 50% of qualifying savings, capped at $1,000 annually on contributions of up to $2,000.

The full match applies to modified adjusted gross incomes of up to $20,500 for single taxpayers, $30,750 for heads of household, and $41,000 for married couples filing jointly. It gradually decreases and becomes unavailable at $35,500, $53,250, and $71,000, respectively. Applicants must be at least 18, meet US tax-residency requirements, not be qualifying students, and not be claimed as dependants.

The match goes directly into an eligible retirement account, even if the recipient owes no federal income tax. Claims will be made through 2027 tax returns filed in 2028. The Saver's Credit will remain available for qualifying ABLE account contributions.

5. Social Security Payments Increase by 3.6%

The SSA has confirmed a 3.6% COLA beginning in January 2027, affecting nearly 72 million beneficiaries. It is the largest annual increase since 2023. The average retired worker's monthly benefit will rise from $2,095 to approximately $2,170, adding $75. For retired couples receiving benefits, the average payment will increase from $3,238 to approximately $3,355.

However, individual increases vary, and Medicare Part B premiums and other deductions can reduce the additional amount received. The 2027 Part B premium has not yet been officially announced.

What the Changes Mean for Retirement Planning

Americans should review their retirement contributions, check eligibility for the new federal match, and consider enhanced catch-up allowances. Retirees should also account for healthcare costs when assessing higher Social Security payments. Understanding these changes could help households make better-informed retirement decisions.