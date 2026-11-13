Meghan Markle has faced accusations of manipulating public sympathy after withdrawing from a planned speech in Brussels, Belgium, on 10 November 2026. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield questioned whether the Sussexes' presence in the UK was connected to the allegations against Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, despite the couple having returned to Britain in August.

The criticism followed Meghan's withdrawal from a planned address about online child safety at an event marking the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial. Prince Harry delivered the speech alone, while Meghan attended the event without speaking. Reports attributed her decision to emotional distress following her father's arrest.

Kinsey Schofield Questions Meghan Markle's UK Move and Brussels Speech Cancellation

Speaking on Royal Exclusive, hosted by The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson, Schofield questioned the timing of Harry and Meghan's return to Britain and whether it was influenced by developments involving Thomas Markle Sr.

The Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered host suggested the couple might have anticipated the controversy before making their move.

'I'd be curious now to know if this is why they're in the UK,' Schofield said, pointing to claims concerning Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, and his alleged discovery of concerning material.

She questioned whether Meghan had received advance warning from her half-brother or journalists investigating the allegations.

'I don't know the answers to that,' she acknowledged, before speculating that proximity to the royal family could offer the Sussexes greater protection from the controversy.

Her comments remain speculative. No evidence presented during the discussion established that the couple's relocation was connected to the allegations or that Meghan received advance notice of their publication.

Schofield also challenged reports that Meghan was too emotionally distressed to deliver her Brussels speech.

'But I do think that they're manipulating it,' she said, referring to the explanation attributed to sources close to Meghan.

The commentator argued that Meghan had reportedly known about the allegations for several years, questioning why they would prevent her from speaking now.

'She's apparently known this information for seven years. That's plenty of time to process that information,' Schofield said.

She also criticised the timing of the couple's involvement in a child protection event, although she acknowledged that Meghan bore no responsibility for her father's alleged actions.

The remarks were Schofield's interpretation rather than evidence of deliberate manipulation. Previous awareness of allegations does not establish how someone would respond emotionally to a relative's arrest.

Meghan Markle's Body Language Suggests 'Fragility' as Prince Harry Takes Protective Role

While Schofield questioned Meghan's explanation for withdrawing from the speech, body language expert Judi James offered a different interpretation of her appearance in Brussels.

Speaking to the Daily Express, James identified two gestures she believed suggested emotional vulnerability as Meghan arrived alongside Harry.

The first involved what James described as 'smile suppression'. Instead of her usual confident greeting, Meghan appeared more reserved, briefly touching her hair in a movement James interpreted as a sign of wariness.

The second involved Meghan placing her entire left hand inside her coat pocket.

James suggested that the gesture differed from Meghan's previous habit of using her pockets to project relaxed confidence or highlight her clothing.

She described it as 'a gesture linked more to a desire to protect or hide than a desire to fashion-flaunt'.

James also observed that Meghan appeared unusually sombre and less animated than during previous engagements.

She also offered her interpretation of Harry's body language, suggesting that his position beside Meghan conveyed a protective stance.