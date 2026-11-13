Two members of France's Republican Guard, a unit of the National Gendarmerie with ceremonial and security responsibilities, collapsed seconds apart during a formal reception for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Élysée Palace on Wednesday evening. French President Emmanuel Macron was standing nearby as the guards fell. Neither leader was harmed.

The incident took place on 11 November, as Pellegrini arrived at the French presidential residence for an official welcome. Members of the Republican Guard stood in ceremonial formation in the courtyard, carrying sabres as part of the honours. Video of the ceremony showed one guard begin to sway beside Macron before lowering his sabre and falling backwards against a pillar.

Two Guards Collapse During Presidential Welcome

Macron turned towards the first guard as members of his entourage and palace personnel moved to help. The man received assistance before being evacuated from the area. The ceremony continued as Macron greeted Pellegrini on the palace steps.

A second guard then collapsed outside the camera's view. The sound of a sabre striking the ground was audible, and Macron turned towards the noise as people nearby moved to assist. The second man was later escorted inside the palace. After the guards had been attended to, Macron and Pellegrini proceeded inside for their official meeting.

Élysée Attributes Collapses to Fainting Episodes

An Élysée source told the French news outlet Le HuffPost on Thursday that both guards had suffered 'malaises vagaux', the French term for vasovagal fainting episodes. The source said they had received immediate attention.

'They have no injuries and are doing well,' the source said. A vasovagal episode occurs when a reflex causes blood pressure and sometimes heart rate to fall. The resulting drop in blood flow to the brain can cause fainting.

The Élysée source did not identify what triggered either episode or provide further details about the guards' treatment.

Republican Guard Has Ceremonial and Security Duties

The Republican Guard is part of France's National Gendarmerie, which carries out policing and public security work alongside ceremonial duties. The Guard provides military honours at state occasions, including formal welcomes for visiting heads of state at the Élysée. Its members take part in official receptions in ceremonial uniform, forming part of the welcome presented by the French presidency.

The Élysée describes a traditional welcome for a foreign head of state as involving three sections of 18 infantrymen from the Guard's 1st Infantry Regiment, accompanied by the Guard's musicians and ten cavalrymen on foot. The precise size and composition of the honours depend on the importance of the visit. The Presidency's military command oversees the ceremony, while its protocol service determines the arrangements.

The 1st Infantry Regiment also has security responsibilities at the Élysée and for the French presidency. Its infantry companies take part in both protective duties and official military honours. The formal visit continued after both guards had received medical attention, with the Élysée later confirming that neither had been injured and that both were doing well.