The USS Abraham Lincoln was supposed to be heading home months ago. Instead, roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines remain trapped in a gruelling deployment that has stretched into its ninth month, with reports of broken toilets, scarce fresh food, disrupted mail and severe exhaustion now raising fears that the crew is being pushed beyond its limits.

Families say the situation has become so alarming that some sailors have reportedly attempted to go overboard, turning an already extraordinary deployment into a growing crisis.

Sailors Describe a Ship Under Strain

The sailor described a lack of 'workable toilets around us', while another complaint reportedly centred on food, including claims that sailors were being served 'undercooked chicken'.

Fresh food was also said to be increasingly difficult to find, with long stretches between port visits leaving the crew relying heavily on stored provisions.

The messages have raised an especially troubling question among those serving aboard the ship: how long can sailors realistically be expected to maintain demanding combat operations while basic comforts and supplies become harder to access?

NEW: My inbox is now filled with messages from individuals who have family members on the USS Abraham Lincoln.



This note shows that they have no "workable toilets around us," service members are served "undercooked chicken," and they do not get mail regularly.￼ pic.twitter.com/tJFapPzo38 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) August 13, 2026

One service member reportedly questioned whether the government was intentionally testing how far it could 'push sailors' limits'.

Families have also described problems with laundry, hygiene supplies and mail. Some care packages sent from home have reportedly been delayed or lost for months, adding another layer of frustration for sailors already separated from their families.

The complaints have not been independently verified in every detail, but the reports have been serious enough to trigger demands for answers from members of Congress.

EXCLUSIVE: Text messages from a service member aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln show horrific conditions.



They do not have any fresh food. One service member questioned if the government is doing this intentionally to see how far they can "push sailors' limits." pic.twitter.com/acs6On0sJq — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) August 12, 2026

A Deployment That Keeps Getting Longer

The Lincoln left California in November 2025 and was initially expected to return in May. Instead, its deployment was extended as the carrier was moved towards the Middle East amid the US conflict with Iran.

The ship has now spent more than 250 days deployed, with reports describing an unprecedented stretch without a port call. That means thousands of sailors have spent months living and working inside a floating city while continuing demanding military operations.

One relative told BBC News that a sailor aboard the carrier had lost 65lbs, or around 29kg, since the deployment began. The family member also alleged that sailors had attempted to jump from the ship.

Military outlets have separately reported that multiple sailors had considered or attempted going overboard. In one reported incident earlier this month, a sailor was recovered by helicopter, treated by medical personnel and transferred off the ship for further care. The circumstances remain under investigation.

Families and Lawmakers Demand Answers

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth outlining concerns over shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing failures, deteriorating mental health, deck safety and problems with the mail system.

He questioned whether the Navy can continue sustaining such an intense operational tempo across its carrier fleet.

Senator Ruben Gallego has also called for a congressional delegation to visit the Lincoln and conduct an oversight investigation. For families, the demand is straightforward: they want someone independent to see what conditions are actually like aboard the ship.

The concern is not simply about comfort. On an aircraft carrier conducting combat operations, exhaustion, poor sanitation and low morale can become matters of safety and operational readiness.