The $75 "vagina" candle, which Gwyneth Paltrow sells, went up in flames inside the home of a UK woman.

The controversial yet extremely popular "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, which international celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow herself sells on her lifestyle website Goop, exploded and caused an "inferno" in the living room of a UK woman.

Read more Alec Baldwin quits Twitter after wife Hilaria's heritage fiasco

The Sun reported that 50-year-old Jody Thompson won the candle from a quiz. She told the news outlet that the candle exploded and then emitted huge flames. She added that there were bits flying practically everywhere.

Thompson, a media consultant living in Kilburn, North London, said that she has not seen anything like it and that it was too hot to touch. "There was an inferno in the room," she recalled. Since the candle was uncontrollable, Thompson's partner, David Snow, had to throw it out of their front door.

Although it was scary considering that it could have burned the whole place down. Thompson could not help but note that the whole experience was kind of funny.

"It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth's vagina candle exploded in my living room," said Thompson.

The 48-year-old launched the candle in January 2020. The description of Gwyneth's "vagina" candle says that smells like "citrusy bergamot, geranium and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with damask rose and ambrette seed."

A spokeswoman for Goop narrated to The Post that the candle that exploded in Thompson's house was not purchased through the outlet. Accordingly, they were also not able to verify the authenticity of the exploding "vagina" candle.

Noora Raj Brown, SVP of Communications and Brand Marketing of Goop, stated that the factory that manufactures the good x Heretic candles has received a certification from The National Candle Association of America (NCAA). It is the body that regulates candles being sold ensuring that they adhere to safety guidelines and to fire safety protocols.

According to the Goop website, the funny candle started as a joke between Gwyneth Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little. They were working on a fragrance when the actress blurted out that it smelled like a vagina. It eventually evolved into a perfect candle scent.