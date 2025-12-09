Actor James Van Der Beek, 48, best known for his role as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, has revealed that he is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

To help cover medical expenses and raise awareness, Van Der Beek has decided to part with some of his most cherished memorabilia.

According to Deadline and MSN, Van Der Beek is teaming up with Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to sell items from Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues.

Dawson's Necklace: A Priceless Symbol

One of the most notable items is Dawson's black metal chain necklace, worn throughout the series. Propstore has estimated the necklace could fetch as much as £52,000. For fans, the necklace is more than a prop; it represents the emotional core of Dawson's character and the nostalgia of late‑90s television.

Van Der Beek told People: 'I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now.'

Other Memorabilia on Offer

Beyond the necklace, Van Der Beek is auctioning:

A complete outfit from the pilot episode of Dawson's Creek.

Scripts and production notes from the series.

Costumes and props from Varsity Blues, including his character Jonathan 'Mox' Moxon's jersey.

These items highlight pivotal moments in his career and offer fans a chance to own pieces of television and film history.

Raising Funds and Awareness

The auction is not only about raising money for Van Der Beek's treatment but also about supporting other families facing similar challenges. Yahoo Entertainment reported that Van Der Beek has used his platform to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, even donning his Varsity Blues jersey in a video to encourage donations.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, has shared updates on his recovery, telling fans he is 'bouncing back' thanks to their support.

Fan Reaction

Fans have responded with a mix of nostalgia and admiration, with many expressing sadness at seeing Van Der Beek part with such personal treasures, while others praised his courage and willingness to sacrifice for his health and family.

Social media has been filled with tributes to Dawson's Creek, with fans reminiscing about how the show defined their teenage years.

Industry Context

Celebrity auctions for personal or charitable causes are not uncommon. From Marilyn Monroe's dresses to Friends props, fans have long paid high prices to own pieces of pop culture history. Van Der Beek's auction, however, carries added poignancy given his health battle.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Van Der Beek's auction raised over $47,000 in early bids, underscoring the strong demand for his memorabilia.

Conclusion

James Van Der Beek's decision to auction off Dawson's Creek memorabilia, including Dawson's iconic necklace, reflects both the show's enduring legacy and his devotion to his family and health. With Propstore estimating the necklace could fetch £52,000, the sale is poised to attract global attention.

For fans, it is a bittersweet moment: a chance to own a piece of television history while recognising the deeply personal reasons behind the auction.