The administrators of the Liliput Church of England Infant School in Poole, Dorset instructed the parents of their students to refrain from singing any song from Netflix's hit animated movie KPop Demon Hunters due to its lyrics that could make Christians feel 'deeply uncomfortable.'

In a statement written by acting school head Lloyd Allington, the parents are reminded about the differences in the beliefs of everyone in the community.

'While we fully respect your right to make choices about the content your child engages with at home, we also want to be mindful of the diversity of beliefs within our school community,' the statement reads as reported by The Metro.

Diversity of Beliefs

'For some Christians, references to demons can feel deeply uncomfortable because they associate them with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness,' Allington added.

According to the acting school head, 'even fictional or playful use of this language can conflict with their faith, which emphasises rejecting evil rather than engaging with it – even in entertainment.'

He also mentioned that the school wants to use the opportunity to think about the diversity of beliefs within the school congregation. He also advised everyone to look for ways to support those who are having a hard time with their faith because of the show's theme, 'as we are a faith school, chosen by many parents for our commitment to fostering and upholding a Christian ethos.'

How did Parents React?

Not all parents appreciate the school's action regarding the singing of songs from Netflix's animated musical film.

'I thought it was ridiculous. My daughter is very into K-pop and her and all of her little friends love it,' a parent said in an interview with the BBC.

The parent also mentioned that his kid and her friends performed the songs at the after-school class. 'It's just a harmless, a nice little thing for them to do to get their confidence up,' he added.

The parent claimed that he is an atheist and claimed that the school's announcement felt 'a bit of an imposition and probably a bit unfair and silly.'

The Soundtrack

While the school did not specify which song from the movie particularly caused concern to the school's administration, some of the soundtrack caught the attention of the audience and the critics worldwide.

In early November, the Grammy Awards announced that the song Golden nabbed four nominations from the prestigious award-giving body.

The song, officially performed by the Huntr/x (EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna), was nominated for the Song of the Year. It also nabbed nominations in different categories, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Huntr/x, Best Remixed Recording, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The voice actors for the fictional girl group in the series spoke to Variety to talk about what they felt when the nominations came out.

'I'm not able to digest this time. I'm still in shock,' EJAE, who lent her voice for Rumi every time she sings, said emotionally.

Ami, Zoey's singing voice, was also crying since she first heard of the nominations: 'It feels out of this world,' she said.

Important Significance of the Nominations

Meanwhile, Nuna, the singing voice actor of Mira, shared that while she felt honoured because of the nominations, she felt that having representation worldwide is more important. 'You're going to see three Korean faces. To think about the kids who are going to see that, and hopefully for that to shape their understanding of what they can do in this world, is the stuff that is giving me chills up my spine,' she stated.

Aside from Golden, other original songs from the movie received commercial success. The catchy Soda Pop and Your Idol has remained on Billboard's Hot 100 chart since the film's debut on the streaming platform in June.