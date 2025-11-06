The record-breaking animated hit KPop Demon Hunters is officially getting a sequel, with Netflix and Sony confirming plans for a 2029 release. The announcement marks the return of one of Netflix's most streamed original films, following months of speculation about whether the musical fantasy would continue.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have finalised a new licensing agreement that will see KPop Demon Hunters return for a second instalment. Given the complexity of animated filmmaking, the sequel is expected to take several years to complete before reaching audiences in 2029.

Animated productions often require long development schedules, from character modelling and world-building to final animation rendering. This extended timeline explains the four-year gap between the first and second releases. However, Netflix and Sony have both noted that dates could still change depending on production progress and scheduling.

A Story That Blends Music And Fantasy

The original KPop Demon Hunters follows a fictional K-pop girl group who secretly protect the world from demonic threats using the power of their music. Combining pop culture, high-energy performance, and fantasy adventure, the film quickly became one of Netflix's most successful titles. It was produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and launched globally through Netflix as part of their content licensing deal.

Since its release, KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's most popular movie of all time, dominating charts across multiple regions. Its success also extended to the music industry, with three of its original songs securing long runs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The songs remain fan favourites and are even being considered for Grammy Award nominations later this year.

From Streamer Hit To Box Office Success

Although Netflix rarely releases its streaming content in cinemas, the popularity of KPop Demon Hunters prompted a unique move. In August and October, Netflix organised special sing-along screenings in select theatres, offering fans the chance to experience the film on the big screen. Despite being available online for months, the film's theatrical runs exceeded expectations.

During its first event, KPop Demon Hunters topped the box office, earning roughly £14 million (approximately $18 million) over two days. A second run around Halloween brought in between £4 million and £4.8 million (approximately $5 million to $6 million). These figures are notable for a film that had already achieved widespread streaming exposure, proving its enduring appeal among fans.

Co-Director Confirms Plans For Expanded Story

The sequel will once again be directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who led the first film. Kang, speaking to Variety in July, confirmed that there had always been plans for a continuation. 'We've set up so much for potential backstory,' she said. 'Obviously, there's a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored.'

Kang explained that the first film's 85-minute runtime limited how much of the story could be developed. The creative team intentionally left space for deeper exploration of the characters' pasts and the mythology surrounding the demons. The sequel is expected to expand on those threads, offering more detail about the origins of the girl group and the world they protect.

Looking Ahead To 2029

With production already underway, fans can expect the next chapter of KPop Demon Hunters to continue blending catchy music with vivid animation. Although the wait may be long, anticipation remains high given the film's cultural impact and commercial success.

Netflix has not yet released additional details about the cast, soundtrack, or global premiere date. However, both Netflix and Sony have confirmed that the sequel will once again stream exclusively on Netflix after its release.