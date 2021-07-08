A housekeeper who worked for Chris Brown is suing the singer for damages after his dog mauled her in December last year.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim detailed the gruesome attack that left her having to undergo extensive surgery to save her life. She said it happened at the singer's home in Tarzana while she was emptying out trash cans outside. His dog, a Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka named Hades, came out of nowhere and started tearing into her flesh.

The canine reportedly ripped chunks of her flesh from her face, arms, and body. The alleged victim claimed that no one came out to help her even though Brown and his company employees were at home and could have heard her cries. She ended up in a pool of her own blood when the singer saw her. He then directed his team to take away the dog and leave before the police and paramedics arrived.

The woman, who is suing as Jane Doe, wants the singer to take responsibility for the incident, which she claimed he tried to cover up afterward. The housekeeper said the 32-year-old "Indigo" hitmaker was being evasive and misleading when authorities questioned him about the attack.

Brown reportedly feigned innocence and said he did not know who took his dogs. But the victim alleged in her suit that Hades was euthanised weeks later at Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Animal Shelter, in Northern California, which is several hours away from his home.

PICTURES: Check out Chris Brown’s dogs in his recent Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/iOs8swoH4b — Chris Brown News (@ChartsBreezy) January 13, 2020

Jane Doe is suing the singer for major damages as she revealed that the scars from the dog attack have permanently scarred her. It is said her husband is also suing Brown for the "loss of the ability to have the love and companionship of his wife."

In April, the housekeeper's sister Patricia Avila also sued the singer over the same dog attack. She had described in gory detail how Hades violently tore her sister's body to shreds. He reportedly ripped off three to four inches of skin off her arm and also bit her face and leg.

She said Brown was the one who called the cops and that her sister had to have a couple of surgeries. Avila claimed the dog attack left her sister with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), severe anxiety, and panic attacks. The singer's legal team has yet to respond to the lawsuit.