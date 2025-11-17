The release of the official victim list has brought to light a significant finding, a substantial number of the Mecca-Medina pilgrims travelled for their journey through just two specific travel agencies operating out of Hyderabad.

The majority of the pilgrims presumed lost in the fatal bus crash, which happened while travelling from Mecca towards Medina, had secured their tickets through Hyderabad-based companies Makkah Travels and Flyzone Travels, according to a report by The Federal.

The report also states that authorities have, to date, identified a number of the victims. These include Raheemunnisa, Abdul Khadir Mohammed, Farhina Begum, Mohammed Mastan, Gausia Begum, Mohammed Maulana, Farveen Begum, Shehnaz Begum, Shoukat Begum, Mohammed Sohail, Zakin Begum, and Jahiyabegum.

Unbearable tragedy on the Medina–Mecca Highway



A devastating accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed 42 Indian pilgrims, many from Telangana. A sacred journey turned into unimaginable grief.

Dozens are injured, and families wait for calls that will never come.

India mourns…

Identifying the remaining individuals is currently underway; reports suggest that 16 of those killed were from the Mallepally Bazaar Ghat neighbourhood.

The Fatal Collision

The tragedy occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. IST. The bus, carrying pilgrims back to Medina after they completed Umrah in Mecca, crashed directly into an approaching diesel tanker. The force of the impact immediately caused the tanker to ignite, triggering a sudden fire. Diesel spilt onto the bus, engulfing it within seconds. Since most of the travellers were asleep at the time, they became trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Bus Crash Near Medina Kills 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims from Hyderabad



A bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad collided with a diesel tanker on the Mecca-Medina highway around 1:30 a.m., igniting a fire that killed 42 people, including 20 women and 11 children.

The available records indicate that the passengers comprised 20 women, 11 children, and the remainder were men. Of the 44 people travelling on board, 42 were tragically reported to have burnt to death. Only the bus driver and a single passenger were able to escape the wreckage.

Officials from the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the local police force are working closely with the Hyderabad travel agencies to finalise the identification process and offer necessary support.

Condolences and Calls for Inquiry

Hyderabad Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi, confirmed that he had been in contact with Abu Mathen George, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

George verified that they are currently compiling comprehensive details. Owaisi further noted that he remains in touch with the tour operators and has already shared the passenger manifest with both the Indian Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

On the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in…

Congress Member of Parliament, Imran Pratapgarhi, conveyed profound sadness over the bus tragedy in Saudi Arabia, describing the loss as 'extremely heartbreaking'. He stated that ongoing efforts are focused on coordination with Indian migrants and embassy officials.

Furthermore, he commended the Telangana government for establishing a dedicated control room to aid the victims. He stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the disaster.

Police Commissioner Confirms Toll

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar confirmed that at least 45 people, primarily residents of Hyderabad, are feared to have died in the Saudi Arabia bus tragedy.

Quoting the Press Trust of India (PTI), he explained that a total of 54 people travelled from Hyderabad to Jeddah on 9 November, with a planned return on 23 November. Of this group, four had travelled separately to Madinah by car on Sunday, and four others remained in Mecca.

As authorities continue the solemn task of identification, the focus remains sharply fixed on the two Hyderabad agencies whose routes led so many pilgrims to this tragic collision, underscoring the devastating scale of this loss to the community.