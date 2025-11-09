A stunt plane crash at Keystone Heights Airport in Florida has left a 46-year-old pilot dead, as federal investigators focus on what may have caused the aircraft to burst into flames during a routine aerobatic flight.

The tragedy has sparked a full inquiry by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Tragic Crash at Keystone Heights Airport

The fatal incident occurred on the morning of Saturday at around 10:41 a.m. local time.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, emergency services were called to the area of the Florida International Rally & Motorsports Park, located adjacent to Keystone Heights Airport, after reports of a downed aircraft and fire.

Authorities confirmed that the aircraft involved was a single-engine Extra EA-300 aerobatic plane, designed for high-performance manoeuvres.

The aircraft crashed while performing aerobatic operations near Keystone Heights Airport and caught fire on impact, according to local officials.

Firefighters from Bradford County Fire Rescue responded swiftly, extinguishing the blaze and securing the wreckage. The pilot, identified only as a 46-year-old man from St Augustine, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:48 a.m. No other injuries were reported.

Chilling Details from the Scene

Emergency crews arrived to find the wreckage engulfed in flames near the perimeter of Keystone Heights Airport. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the crash site was close to an area often used for motorsport events, but no spectators or staff were injured.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office urged residents to stay clear of the area while investigators examined the scene, writing on social media: 'We have reports of a small aircraft crash (stunt plane) in the area of the FIRM, near the Keystone Airport. Please avoid the area of State Road 100 South near the airport if possible.'

The Extra EA 300 is widely used by competitive stunt pilots and flight schools for precision manoeuvres. Experts note that aerobatic flights carry unique risks due to the tight turns and low-altitude manoeuvres involved, where even a small miscalculation or mechanical fault can prove fatal.

Investigators Narrow the Search for the Real Cause

Both the FAA and the NTSB have opened investigations to determine the real cause of the Keystone airplane crash.

Early findings suggest that the aircraft was performing aerobatic manoeuvres prior to the impact, though the precise sequence of events remains under review.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether mechanical failure, pilot error, or environmental conditions played a role.

Investigators are now analysing the wreckage, flight data, and maintenance history to identify any contributing factors.

According to standard NTSB procedure, a preliminary report is expected within several weeks, with a final report to follow once all technical analyses are complete.

Authorities have so far found no evidence of foul play or external interference. The investigation is focused on mechanical systems, flight performance, and pilot activity in the moments before the crash.

Spotlight on Aerobatic Safety and Oversight

The Keystone Heights crash has drawn attention to the safety standards governing aerobatic and stunt flying in the United States. Under FAA rules, aerobatic flights must be conducted within specific safety zones and at prescribed altitudes, away from populated areas.

Industry observers point out that while such flights are highly regulated, accidents can occur when planes operate close to the ground or perform complex stunts.

The Extra EA 300 has a strong safety record but requires precise control and extensive pilot training to handle correctly during high-speed manoeuvres.

The FAA continues to review all relevant certifications, flight permits, and maintenance records associated with the aircraft.

As investigations continue, authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that similar incidents are prevented through rigorous enforcement of aviation safety standards.