The Philippines is bracing for a catastrophic impact as Super Typhoon Uwan gathers strength, forcing the government to take drastic preventative measures. With wind signals raised to the highest possible level in some areas, the nation is on red alert, hoping to weather a storm poised to make a devastating landfall.

Palace Mandates Widespread Shutdowns Amid Super Typhoon Uwan

In response to the imminent threat, Malacañang has suspended work in government offices across Metro Manila and eight other key regions for Monday, 10 November, and Tuesday, 11 November.

The decision, formalised under Memorandum Circular 106, aims to ensure public safety as the super typhoon approaches.

The work suspension is comprehensive, covering the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, V, and VIII.

Furthermore, the government has suspended classes at all levels for 10 and 11 November across all these regions, with the addition of Regions VI, VII, and the Negros Island Regions.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin clarified that the order does not constitute a complete shutdown. Government agencies tasked with carrying out basic, vital, and health services, as well as preparedness and response duties, shall continue to remain operational.

'To further ensure continuity of essential government functions, all other government agencies in the aforementioned regions may implement alternate work arrangements, as may be necessary, subject to applicable laws, rules, and regulations', the issuance stated.

The suspension of work in private companies and offices has been left to the discretion of their respective heads.

The Formidable Path of Super Typhoon Uwan

The alarm is not without cause. As of Sunday morning, Super Typhoon Uwan has already raised tropical cyclone wind signals to Signal No. 5—the highest warning level—in parts of the Bicol and Central Luzon regions.

The grim anticipation is reflected in headlines capturing the local sentiment: 'Malupit ang hagupit ni Uwan' ('The lash of Uwan is cruel').

Weather services predict the centre of the eye of Uwan may make landfall over the province of Aurora on Sunday evening or Monday morning, bringing with it intense, destructive winds and torrential rain.

Local Governments Mobilise Against Super Typhoon Uwan

The national directive has been echoed at every level of government. The House of Representatives, for instance, has also suspended its own work on 10 November as the super typhoon looms.

In the provinces, local chief executives are wasting no time in preparing their communities for the storm's impact.

In La Trinidad, Mayor Roderick Awingan suspended work and, notably, the number coding scheme to help residents move and prepare.

In Mabalacat City, Mayor Aquino gave a clear directive 'Bago humagupit si Uwan' ('Before Uwan hits') to order immediate tree pruning, aiming to prevent accidents from falling branches and debris.

Further east, in Baler—an area facing the storm's direct path—the local government proactively reminded businesses of the price freeze on all basic necessities.

Pre-emptive action is the theme across the board. In San Fernando City, classes were suspended for an extended period, from 8 to 10 November.

Even in Tandag City, Mindanao, Mayor Pimentel activated the local emergency operations centre and ordered the preemptive evacuation of all residents in vulnerable coastal areas, underscoring the serious, nationwide nature of the threat posed by Super Typhoon Uwan.

As Super Typhoon Uwan makes its critical landfall, the actions taken in these next few hours will be lifesaving. With nearly a million people already in evacuation centres and Signal No. 5 raised, the threat is severe and immediate.

While government agencies and local leaders are in full response mode, public cooperation is essential. We urge everyone in the affected regions to stay indoors and avoid all non-essential travel.

Continue to monitor official PAGASA and NDRRMC advisories for the latest updates on the storm's path, flood warnings, and safety instructions.