Shocking footage shows a security guard outside a McDonald's branch in Birmingham city centre mercilessly beating and kicking a woman after she threw ice at his face. The incident was said to have occurred in the early morning of Sunday, June 27, at 4:30 a.m.

The viral video first showed the pair somewhat in an altercation. It is unclear what the unidentified woman is saying to the man, but the person filming can be heard egging her to "do it" before she threw what could be a cup of ice at his face. The person filming is also heard saying "that's it" after she did as she was told and runs away.

However, the attack prompts the guard to grab a baton and he chases after the woman. He then hits her with the stick multiple times and a loud thud could be heard each time. The person behind the camera continues to film the incident while eyewitnesses cheered at the disturbing scene.

The man stops and slowly walks away. The woman then sits down and laughs while she points at the camera. Her reaction angered the security guard, who runs back to her and violently kicks her in the face. He repeatedly kicks her on the back of her head until someone shouts at him to stop. The video ends with the woman still on the ground.

This guy needs to be arrested; the assault by this woman is completely unacceptable but the over reaction was to be Frank appalling & disproportionate; he only has power to detain for assault BOP to kick a woman on the floor? FFS?‍♂️ the guy with the phone to be blunt is a Twatt!? https://t.co/Lwoji7i2JY — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) June 27, 2021

The footage, which was reportedly uploaded to the Birmz is Grime blog, has since alerted the West Midlands Police. In a statement, they announced that they are investigating the incident.

"Enquiries are underway and we'd urge anyone with any information to contact us via 101, quoting log number 749 of 27 June," read the statement published by The Sun.

A McDonald's spokesperson also said that the incident is "subject to an ongoing Police investigation." The representative also announced full cooperation with the authorities and said, "We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or abuse of any kind and will cooperate fully with Police enquiries."

It is not known what happened to the woman after the attack, and if she has been taken to a hospital for treatment. As for the McDonald's security guard, the police said they have already arrested a "47-year-old man on suspicion of assault" and that he is "on his way to custody."